Google has added 4K movies to the Play Store

Fans of 4K media rejoice: Google has now added 4K Ultra HD movies to the Google Play store, giving you one more place to get your high quality video fix. Well, as long as you live in the US and Canada.

There are now 125 4K movies available on the Play Store for US and Canadian customers and there are some fairly recent releases to be found there including the latest Ghostbusters and Star Trek: Beyond.

However, unlike standard quality movies on Play Store, 4K content is only available for purchase rather than rental and prices start at $29.99. If you're going to adopt a new form of media, Google is going to make you commit fully.

Get your high quality content here

4K content has been slipping into the Play Store library for a few weeks now but now it’s officially launched and to celebrate Google is also offering a free 4K movie from its store with every Chromecast Ultra purchase.

This is a sensible move, as although there are plenty of devices which allow you to purchase Google’s 4K content, the number of platforms it’s possible to actually watch it on at the moment is fairly limited.

Aside from the Chromecast Ultra your only other options are a small number of compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

4K media is still in its very early stages but moves like this from big content distributors like Google which accommodate early adopters should help to speed things up.

The 4K movies are only available to US and Canadian customers at the moment, but we've contacted Google to ask when we can expected to see it rolled out to other Play Stores and will update this article with its response.