Sony signs major studios for PSN HD movies

Sony has signed up the big six Hollywood studios to provide high def movies for the PlayStation Network this week.

The latest PSN high def announcement was made at this month's Games Developers Conference.

Sony has inked deals with 20th Century Fox, Disney, Paramount, Sony Pictures (obviously), Universal and Warner Bros. to deliver HD movies for the US PSN.

A significant milestone

"Securing high definition content from these studios is another significant milestone further validating PlayStation Network as a complete entertainment network in the home. PlayStation Network is the first and only service to deliver high definition home entertainment from all six major studios, directly to consumers for download," said SCEA's PSN marketing head, Peter Dille.

"PlayStation Network continues to offer the most comprehensive catalogue of HD movies to PlayStation Network members that realize the wide-ranging entertainment power of the PS3 system."

At launch, the new content will be available in the US only, with Sony planning to launch soon in the UK.

New titles available on the US PSN this week include:

· 20th Century Fox – "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian", "Jennifer's Body" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (on March 23)

· Disney – Disney Pixar's "Up", Jerry Bruckheimer's "G-Force" and Disney's "Earth"

· Paramount – "Star Trek", "Paranormal Activity" and "Zoolander"

· Sony Pictures – "This Is It", "2012″, "District 9″ and "Zombieland"

· Universal – "Inglourious Basterds", "Couples Retreat" and "Public Enemies"

· Warner Bros. – "The Hangover", "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince" and "The Wizard of Oz"

