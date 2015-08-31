PAX 2015: Our favorite trailers

As this year's Penny Arcade Expo, better known as PAX, comes to an official close, gaming fans worldwide are still reeling from all the announcements, reveals and upcoming titles unveiled this weekend.

Thankfully, those not able to attend weren't left in the dark, as several game trailers hit the web almost as soon as they were announced. We've gone through and picked out the best trailers to debut at PAX, singling out the ones we felt shouldn't be forgotten on the show floor.