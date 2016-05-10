EA will only make games for Nintendo NX 'if it makes sense'

One of EA's top bosses has indicated that the company may be willing to release games, including its upcoming shooter Battlefield 1, on the Nintendo NX console, but only if it "makes sense".

In an interview with the BBC's Newsbeat, Patrick Söderlund, EA's Executive Vice President said that "if [releases on the console] makes sense for us - we'll be there."

Third party developers have had a difficult relationship with Nintendo over the last few years, particularly during the lifespan of the Wii U where first-party games have tended to dominate.

In part this has been due to the console being underpowered compared to the PS4 and Xbox One, forcing third parties to make compromises on their games in order to be released on the hardware.

Can they rekindle the love?

The Wii and Wii U's unique controllers have also meant that extra effort has been required to port games to the system. When this increased effort has not resulted in increased sales, third parties have shunned the platforms.

In 2013, EA confirmed it had taken a big step back from the Wii U. It was particularly damning after ex-EA CEO John Riccitiello took the stage during the console's unveiling to pledge an "unprecedented partnership" between the companies.

It was also a shame after EA launched a large number of games on the Wii.

Little is known about the NX right now, other than the fact it will go on sale in March 2017. Nintendo's not planning to show anything beyond Zelda Wii U at E3 2016, so who knows when it will take the wrapping off its new console? Can't be long now.