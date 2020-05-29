Trending

eBay's AU$99 Apple AirPods deal is back, headlining a huge 'Plus Month' June sale

Hot products discounted by up to 80% for eBay Plus members

eBay
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For the entire month of June, eBay is giving its Plus members access to exclusive daily deals on highly sought-after products, with savings of up to 80% on offer. 

The online marketplace's 'Plus Month' event starts on Monday and runs through to the end of the month, with a new Plus-exclusive deal launching at 10am each day. 

To kick it off, up for grabs from 10am next Monday (June 1) are the always-popular second-generation Apple AirPods, now going for just AU$99 – that’s a hefty 60% price cut from the RRP of AU$249.

Later this month, subscribers can also expect to see price drops on the AirPods Pro, the Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing bundled in, and a half-price pre-order deal on The Last of Us 2 for PS4.

There will also be Plus-only deals from brands such as Xiaomi and Ecovacs, but there will be only one item carrying that jaw-dropping 80% discount – a SodaStream machine for the incredibly low price of just AU$19.

Snap it up

A word of warning: you'll likely have to be quick on the mouse to score these flash discounts, as demand has always been high in similar eBay sales previously. 

However, even if you aren't interested in competing for those daily deals, Plus members will still able to access a variety of other discounts, including a flat 20% off a wide range of items on eBay starting Monday, June 15 – we’ll be listing all the juiciest tech bargains from this sale on our dedicated eBay deals page.

As mentioned, this is an eBay Plus-member exclusive sale, so you will need to be a subscriber to take advantage of these savings. If you haven’t signed up yet, new subscribers can get a free 30-day trial of the service

If you decide to stick around, it will cost you AU$49 a year to carry on the membership, the perks of which include access to free returns on Plus items and, for this sale, free express metro delivery on millions of selected items.

Here's a preview of what to expect from some of those special daily deals:

Selected daily deals for eBay Plus Month
DayProducteBay RRPeBay Plus dealTotal discount
Mon, June 1Apple AirPods (2019)AU$249AU$9960%
Tue, June 2Finish Powerball tablets (45 pack)AU$88.90AU$4944%
Wed, June 3Apple AirPods ProAU$399AU$24938%
Thu, June 4Healthy Choice 12L Digital Air FryerAU$199AU$9950%
Fri, June 5Ugg bootsAU$69AU$5028%
Tue, June 9Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3HAU$259.95AU$17931%
Sat, June 13Bluey kids showbagAU$39.95AU$1562%
Mon, June 15Pre-order: The Last of Us 2 (PS4)AU$99.95AU$4951%
Mon, June 15Pre-order: Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)AU$69.95AU$4141%
Tue, June 16Ecovacs Deebot N79TAU$279AU$14947%
Thu, June 18Nintendo Switch w/ Animal CrossingAU$549.90AU$44918%
Thu, June 25SodaStreamAU$99AU$1980%

It all cracks off on Monday, June 1 at 10am.

