eBay's AU$99 Apple AirPods deal is back, headlining a huge 'Plus Month' June sale

For the entire month of June, eBay is giving its Plus members access to exclusive daily deals on highly sought-after products, with savings of up to 80% on offer.

The online marketplace's 'Plus Month' event starts on Monday and runs through to the end of the month, with a new Plus-exclusive deal launching at 10am each day.

To kick it off, up for grabs from 10am next Monday (June 1) are the always-popular second-generation Apple AirPods, now going for just AU$99 – that’s a hefty 60% price cut from the RRP of AU$249.

Later this month, subscribers can also expect to see price drops on the AirPods Pro, the Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing bundled in, and a half-price pre-order deal on The Last of Us 2 for PS4.

There will also be Plus-only deals from brands such as Xiaomi and Ecovacs, but there will be only one item carrying that jaw-dropping 80% discount – a SodaStream machine for the incredibly low price of just AU$19.

Snap it up

A word of warning: you'll likely have to be quick on the mouse to score these flash discounts, as demand has always been high in similar eBay sales previously.

However, even if you aren't interested in competing for those daily deals, Plus members will still able to access a variety of other discounts, including a flat 20% off a wide range of items on eBay starting Monday, June 15 – we’ll be listing all the juiciest tech bargains from this sale on our dedicated eBay deals page.

As mentioned, this is an eBay Plus-member exclusive sale, so you will need to be a subscriber to take advantage of these savings. If you haven’t signed up yet, new subscribers can get a free 30-day trial of the service.

If you decide to stick around, it will cost you AU$49 a year to carry on the membership, the perks of which include access to free returns on Plus items and, for this sale, free express metro delivery on millions of selected items.

Here's a preview of what to expect from some of those special daily deals:

Selected daily deals for eBay Plus Month Day Product eBay RRP eBay Plus deal Total discount Mon, June 1 Apple AirPods (2019) AU$249 AU$99 60% Tue, June 2 Finish Powerball tablets (45 pack) AU$88.90 AU$49 44% Wed, June 3 Apple AirPods Pro AU$399 AU$249 38% Thu, June 4 Healthy Choice 12L Digital Air Fryer AU$199 AU$99 50% Fri, June 5 Ugg boots AU$69 AU$50 28% Tue, June 9 Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H AU$259.95 AU$179 31% Sat, June 13 Bluey kids showbag AU$39.95 AU$15 62% Mon, June 15 Pre-order: The Last of Us 2 (PS4) AU$99.95 AU$49 51% Mon, June 15 Pre-order: Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4) AU$69.95 AU$41 41% Tue, June 16 Ecovacs Deebot N79T AU$279 AU$149 47% Thu, June 18 Nintendo Switch w/ Animal Crossing AU$549.90 AU$449 18% Thu, June 25 SodaStream AU$99 AU$19 80%

It all cracks off on Monday, June 1 at 10am.