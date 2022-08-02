Best eBay AU discounts and coupons: save on Dell, Alienware and much more

We’ve got good news if you’re in the market for a new laptop – Dell has extended its 20% off storewide sale (opens in new tab) this week, though it’s only running until August 3. There are plenty of great deals to choose from, with laptops in particular taking centre stage. One of our highlights comes on the Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop, which is still available at a massive 50% off. Inspiron laptops are also included in Dell’s eBay sale, with multiple options available including one featuring Intel’s latest 12th-gen chip.

Also included in this deal are a variety of PC accessories. If you’re in the market for a new monitor, you can pick up a Dell 24-inch gaming monitor for just over AU$200, or an Alienware gaming mouse with 20% knocked off the RRP.

You won’t need an eBay membership to score most of these deals, but you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) if you’re keen to check them out. eBay Plus subscribers get access to exclusive deals and free shipping on selected products; if you decide to stay after the free trial, a subscription costs AU$49 a year.

eBay discount & coupon codes this week

DE20LL (opens in new tab) | 20% off Dell’s eBay store | Ends: Aug 3

| 20% off Dell’s eBay store | Ends: Aug 3 FUNSNS (opens in new tab) | Spend and save up to $100 on toys | Ends: Aug 14

| Spend and save up to $100 on toys | Ends: Aug 14 HOMSNS (opens in new tab) | Spend and save up to $120 on home and garden | Ends: Aug 14

| Spend and save up to $120 on home and garden | Ends: Aug 14 TRADESNS (opens in new tab) | Spend and save up to $100 on trading cards | Ends: Aug 14

Best eBay deals this week

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 (9315) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,999 AU$1,599.20 on Dell eBay (opens in new tab)(save AU$399.80) Want to experience the latest Intel 12th-gen chip? This Dell XPS 13-inch laptop comes with an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This FHD 13-inch laptop is also both light and thin, making it practical for anyone on the go. You can purchase the Dell XPS 13 with a saving of AU$399.80 by entering the code DE20LL at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R5 | Ryzen 7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$3,299 AU$1,799 (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,500) Undeniably the laptop deal of the week, this 15.6-inch gaming unit from Alienware packs simply amazing specs for its AU$1,799 price tag – it's exceptionally rare to find a big-name laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 at this kind of price, and it's nicely paired here with an 8-core AMD CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB high-speed SSD. If you're after a 'cheaper' gaming laptop, this is a great pick. Use the code DE20LL at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 (5625) | Ryzen 5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,299 from AU$839.20 on Dell eBay (opens in new tab) (save up to $459.80) While it’s not as powerful as the Dell XPS highlighted above, you’ll pay a lot less for this 16-inch Inspiron laptop. It comes with a Ryzen 5 5000-series processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, so while it’s not a performance powerhouse, it’ll get you through everyday tasks and internet browsing just fine. Is 8GB of RAM not enough? You can also pick up the 16GB RAM model with either the Ryzen 5 (opens in new tab) or Ryzen 7 (opens in new tab). Use DE20LL at checkout to save.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 13 (5320) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,949 AU$1,299 on Dell eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$650) This Dell Inspiron 13-inch laptop comes outfitted with Intel’s latest 12th-gen chip, so it should deliver top-notch performance in most areas. It’s also got 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a QHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, so you get a taller screen. Anyone can pick up this deal by entering the code DE20LL at checkout.

Monitors

(opens in new tab) Dell 24-inch gaming monitor (G2422HS) | AU$369 from AU$203.20 on Dell eBay (opens in new tab)(save up to AU$165.80) This FHD 24-inch monitor will help bring your games to life. You’ll get a vibrant and clean image with this IPS panel and a 165Hz refresh rate. Comfort is a focus with this monitor, with the ability to adjust both the height and tilt with ease. Use code DE20LL to save AU$165.80 at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Dell 27-inch LCD monitor (2560 x 1440 / 75Hz / IPS panel) | AU$449 AU$279.05 (opens in new tab) (save AU$169.95) A QHD monitor at this price is well worth a look! This Dell features an IPS panel, 75Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support, DP and HDMI inputs. It would be an excellent work from home option while happily doubling up as a cheapie gaming monitor. It's great value at just over AU$279 after adding the DE20LL code at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Dell 27-inch 4K monitor (S2722QC) | AU$649 AU$379.05 on Dell eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$269.95) For a premium 27-inch monitor, consider this 4K monitor from Dell. It’s an IPS panel, so you’ll get rich colours over a wide viewing angle – just what you want from a 27-inch screen. Another winning trait is its USB-C connectivity, so you can reduce the clutter and get connected to your laptop quickly and easily. Enter the code DE20LL to save.

(opens in new tab) Dell 27-inch gaming monitor (S2721DGF) | AU$799 AU$399.05 on Dell eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$399.95) This deal will set you up with a high-res gaming monitor for just AU$399.05 – that’s 50% off. You’re getting a 27-inch IPS panel, with a 165Hz refresh rate to keep visuals looking crystal clear. It’s also got support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. No need to be a Plus member, anyone can use the code code DE20LL to snag this discount.

Gaming

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW610M gaming mouse | AU$211 from AU$87.20 on Dell eBay (opens in new tab)(save up to AU$123.80) This gaming mouse offers the flexibility of both wired and wireless use. Other features include customisable RGB lighting, and 5 different DPI settings. It is also available in black (opens in new tab) if white (opens in new tab) doesn’t suit your style. Save a total of AU$123.80 by adding the code DE20LL at checkout.

