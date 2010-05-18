New MacBook arrives on Apple UK store

The MacBook update that was leaked over the weekend has gone official, with the UK Apple store offering the latest laptop for £849.

The new entry level MacBook features a 2.4GhzIntel Core 2 Duo, 2GB DDR3 RAM and 250 GB of storage.

The MacBook – which is priced at £150 less than the 13 inch MacBook Pro, also boasts an extended 10 hour battery life, a significant increase on its predecessor.

Graphical change

"With the new 13-inch MacBook Apple has pushed the processor up to 2.4GHz from 2.26GHz, but more importantly upgraded the graphics card to the same NVIDIA GeForce 320M that features in the MacBook Pro line-up," commented MacFormat editor Graham Barlow

"The new graphics chipset has a powerful discrete GPU that can intelligently take over graphics processing when required, but power down to save battery life when not.

"For just £33 more than the previous model that's not a bad deal in my book."

Nvidia

The new MacBook offers Nvidia GeForce 320M graphics, is 274 mm thick and weighs in at a shade over 2.1KG.

You can of course increase the specifications, with the upgrades including the opportunity to ramp things up with 4GB RAM and a 500GB hard-drive.

So, if Macs are your thing, and you are in the market for a new one, then this one has a UK release date of right now at http://store.apple.com/uk/browse/home/shop_mac/family/macbook .