Facebook iPad app finally set to be unleashed

Facebook is finally preparing to release its official application for the Apple iPad after almost a year in development, according to reports.

The New York Times claims that the app has been through several different design iterations, but is now nearly ready to go, with founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg heavily involved in the process.

The app, which has been meticulously optimised for the the Apple tablet, completely revamps the Facebook Chat and Facebook Groups portions of the site, according to the NYT's inside source.

Photos will also appear full-screen and in high-resolution and iPad 2 owners will be able to use the device's camera in order to take and upload pictures directly to their profiles.

Facebook has refused to comment on the report, but was keen to play up its strong relationship with Apple.

"We have a great relationship with Apple that is exemplified by our iPhone application, but with regards to an iPad application we have nothing to announce now, and cannot comment on future Facebook products," said communications manager Jamie Schopflin.

Friendly

iPad owners have had to rely on third-party apps like the decent-but-unreliable Friendly, while also accessing Facebook through the Safari browser on the iPad.

The BlackBerry Playbook was the first device to boast a tablet-optimised official Facebook app and it now looks as though Apple fans will get their wish sooner rather than later.