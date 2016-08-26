Leaked benchmarks show that speedy Kaby Lake laptops could make a splash

While Intel has been fairly tight-lipped concerning the details of its next-generation Kaby Lake CPUs thus far – although we did get a taster at IDF, where the company demonstrated that Kaby Lake integrated graphics were good enough to play Overwatch – a fresh leak has shown us more about what sort of power we can expect.

Benchlife.info has got hold of some marketing slides detailing nuggets of information about Intel's seventh-generation Core processors, one of which states that mobile CPUs will be used in some 100 plus ultra-thin laptops and 2-in-1s emerging in the final quarter of this year.

That's a lot of new notebooks and hybrids, and we'd expect to see quite a number of the latter given that they've been a relatively hot area of growth for PCs of late (running against the overall downward trend of the computer market).

The slide also notes that these Kaby Lake processors will run from a TDP of 4.5W up to 15W, the latter being the top-end Core i7.

Benchmarks ahoy

Another slide compares the incoming Core i7 to a current Skylake processor, pitching the Core i7-7500U against the Core i7-6500U in two benchmarks. For productivity – measured by SYSmark 2014 – the Kaby Lake 7500U is 12% faster, and for web performance (WebXPRT 2015) it's 19% faster.

Sadly there's no gaming benchmark here, but this one also shows that while the Skylake 6500U runs up to 3.1GHz, the 7500U pushes further out to 3.5GHz.

Of course, Kaby Lake won't be the only game in town for notebooks, as there will also be Intel's Apollo Lake as a budget option for cheaper laptops.

There will be plenty of Apollo Lake-powered notebooks emerging before 2016 is out as well, and we should see a couple of new Aspire models at IFA next week, which will be ultra-thin (less than 17mm) – followed by other slim budget offerings from the likes of Dell, HP, Lenovo and Asus.

