Cardinals vs Panthers live stream: how to watch NFL week 4 online from anywhere

After suffering their first loss of the season last week, the Arizona Cardinals are back on the road to meet the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. The Panthers, on the other hand, are heading into week 4 with just one win under their belts - a scraped victory made with a last-second touchdown against the Chargers last week. Carolina will have a bit more pep in their step, then, now that they've broken their 10-game losing streak, though whether they can step up to the Cardinals' jack-of-all-trades quarterback Kyler Murray remains to be seen. You'll find everything you need to know about watching a Cardinals vs Panthers live stream this weekend right here.

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers live stream The Cardinals vs Panthers game will kick-off at 1pm ET (10am PT) this weekend - 6pm BST in the UK. You'll find plenty of streaming options available to watch online, but if you do find yourself away from home turf you'll be able to tune in with a reliable VPN - try our No. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

While the Panthers took home the win in this matchup over the 2019 season, they're certainly coming to Arizona as the underdogs this year. After a disappointing 2020 start that only added pressure following a string of losses over the end of the previous season, Carolina is going to have to step up its game to meet Murray on the scoreboard.

Kyler Murray performs both on the ground and in the air, a skillset he showed off in his week 2 performance against Washington. With a league-topping 7.2 yards per carry and equal prowess in a deep pass game, the 2019 offensive rookie of the year has maintained his form in this new world.

Get Murray and DeAndre Hopkins on the field and you've got a dynamic offence that would put a dampener on any defence's strategy - let alone a defence that has quickly sunk to the bottom of the league. Murray should make light work of the Panthers then, but with last week's loss weighing on the Cardinals, fans taking to the stands once more, and Carolina's morale-boosting week 3 all coming together, an upset is never off the table.

If the Panthers do keep up with the Cardinals this weekend, you won't want to miss it. Here's where you can watch Cardinals vs Panthers online this weekend and catch an NFL live stream from anywhere this Sunday.

How to watch the Cardinals vs Panthers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

View Deal

Surfshark VPN - the most affordable VPN around

The above two VPNs looking a bit rich for your blood? Then Surfshark is another top rated, premium VPN - just at a much better price! From only $2.50 USD, you still get the benefit of anonymous internet use, IP address spoofing and a 30-day money back guarantee.

View Deal

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Cardinals vs Panthers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

You'll want to tune into Fox to catch this weekend's coverage of the Cardinals vs Panthers. Kick-off is scheduled for 1pm ET (10am PT), so if the TV's already been booked you'll want to stream online using the Fox website. Simply enter your cable details into the site to start watching. If you don't receive Fox as part of your cable package, or you want an all-in-one solution for watching NFL online, you'll also find coverage available through FuboTV. Fubo offers comprehensive coverage of games shown across all five channels - CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. With pricing starting from $64.99 a month, you're paying significantly less than you would for cable here - and what's more you can even pick up a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial. That means you can watch Cardinals vs Panthers free this weekend. Canceling is easy if you don't want to keep your subscription going, and you can even pay using internationally recognized payment system PayPal as well as using a major credit or debit card. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Cardinals vs Panthers live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

You won't be able to watch a broadcast of the Panthers vs Cardinals game in Canada this weekend, so you'll want to pick up a DAZN subscription to watch the game live. Kick-off is at 1pm ET (10am PT), so make sure you set up your NFL live stream beforehand. DAZN offers up a dream package if you're looking to watch football in Canada - offering up every NFL game, NFL Game Pass and RedZone access for just CA$20 a month, or $150 a year. Not only that, but you can also pick up a FREE 1-month TRIAL right now as well. You can watch on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You'll find DAZN also accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal as well. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



Sky Sports is offering six NFL games a week on its new Sky Sports NFL channel this season, however you won't find the Panthers vs Cardinals game among them this weekend. Instead, you'll have to pick up an NFL Game Pass Pro, with a £143.99 annual price netting you live access to every season and post-season game (subject to blackouts), as well as the Super Bowl. If you're not fussed about live broadcasts, however, you'll find the cheaper Essentials plan also offers excellent value with games on demand. Load up the Game Pass app on your platform of choice by 6pm BST to catch kick-off this weekend. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky Sports or Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Cardinals vs Panthers: live stream NFL in Australia

You'll be able to watch the NFL in Australia with pay TV provider Foxtel, with the Australian network using ESPN's coverage to broadcast games and stream online using the Foxtel Go app - but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to gain access. Kayo Sports is also offering NFL live streams this season, up to five games a week available for $25 a month with the Basic plan (upgrade from 2 devices to 3 for $35 a month). Plus, both plans currently come with a FREE 14-day trial so you can catch the next couple of weeks' worth of games without spending a cent. However, neither Foxtel nor Kayo Sports will be offering a Cardinals vs Panthers live stream this weekend, so Australian viewers will want to head to NFL Game Pass for full live access to the game. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).