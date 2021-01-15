Capcom will reveal first-ever Resident Evil Village gameplay at a showcase next week

Capcom has announced that it will reveal more about Resident Evil Village at a showcase it's hosting next week.

The Resident Evil Showcase is set to take place on January 21 at 2pm PT / 10pm GMT / 5pm ET (or 8am AEST on January 22), and is set to give us our best look yet at the new Resident Evil game.

Capcom has said that the showcase will see viewers getting a "guided tour" of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer and our first look at gameplay, with Capcom teasing that there will also be "more Resident Evil news" about the franchise as a whole too.

Don’t miss the #REShowcase on January 21st at 2:00 PM Pacific! Join Resident Evil producers and our host, Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/aaZGPfE9cAJanuary 14, 2021

We can't wait to get a closer look at the eighth chapter in the Resident Evil series - if anything, just to understand what's actually going on.

So far, we know the game is a sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, set a few years after its events, and that it involves a creepy village and fan-favorite Chris Redfield.

Resident Evil in 2021

2021 looks to be a big year for Resident Evil. Not only is Resident Evil Village slated to release this year, but Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a CG-animated TV show, is coming to Netflix this year too. In addition, we also know that Capcom is working on a live-action Resident Evil TV series and a reboot of the original film series.

We're expecting to hear more about these upcoming projects as part of the news on the wider Resident Evil franchise. So mark your calendar.