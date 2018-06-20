Bowers & Wilkins and Philips are forging an AV alliance

Thanks to advancements in resolution, contrast and overall display technology, TVs have improved immensely in terms of visual fidelity. Unfortunately, in most cases however, audio has so been left behind.

That said, a new partnership between audio legends Bowers & Wilkins and legendary TV craftsman Philips could balance the scales once and for all.

The partnership was announced on June 19 with very little fanfare or details as to what the pair could be working on but, according to a press release sent to TechRadar, the purpose of the partnership is to “combine the world-renowned technologies and expertise of the two companies and will uniquely be able to share the internal engineering resources that have allowed each to design and develop a long series of ground-breaking products that have consistently set the benchmark for the best possible TV picture quality and the best outright audio quality.”

According to Philips, we’ll get a look at the first product of the partnership at IFA 2018 - however, Philips wasn’t entirely clear about what that product may be.

Chances are good the deal will be similar to the one LG has has signed with Meridian Audio earlier this year wherein the latter provides tuning and advice to the former to help enhance the audio performance of its high-end OLED and Super UHD TV series, but anything is possible at this point.

I guess we’ll just have to wait until IFA 2018 to find out more...