Attack on Titan season 4 finally launches on Crunchyroll – as Netflix misses out

Attack on Titan season 4 is here. The first episode of the hit anime show has now landed on Crunchyroll, with the anime streaming service set to get new episodes on a weekly basis for the remainder of the season.

It's been a long time coming, with season 3 wrapping up in mid-2019, and the many challenges of TV production this year – largely affecting live-action shooting schedules, as with The Witcher season 2 and Stranger Things season 4 – leaving many to wonder if Japanese animation studio MAPPA would be able to keep to their original late-2020 release date.

Thankfully, it has – and viewers can start watching the 16-episode season now. You will need a Crunchyroll subscription to watch brand new episodes – at $7.99 / £7.99 / AU$7.99 per month – as well as stream in any resolution higher than 480p. However, if you're happy to wait a little, don't mind low-res streaming, and think you can avoid any spoilers on social media, each new episode will become available to watch for free one week after release.

A New Warrior. A New World. A New War. #AttackOnTitan Final Season is now on Crunchyroll! ⚔️🔥 Watch Now: https://t.co/s3b0ophu55 pic.twitter.com/5FL8zgUKt2December 6, 2020

Sorry Netflix

Crunchyroll is still, in our minds, the best anime streaming service out there, with a massive catalogue of animated series – including the likes of Attack on Titan, Bleach, Cowboy Bebop, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Black Clover, Sword Art Online, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball Super.

Still, Netflix has made no secret of its plans to become a go-to anime platform, with numerous original series such as Violet Evergarden, The Great Pretender, and Devilman: Crybaby.

As a tentpole anime series – a titan of the medium, if you will – it's a shame that Attack on Titan hasn't ever released on Netflix in full, with only season 1 available on the platform. Viewers who get a taste for the colossus soap opera end up having to search elsewhere – and while Netflix recently tweeted about AOT's final season coming to the service, it turns out this won't apply to viewers in the US or Europe. For now, only Crunchyroll has what you need.