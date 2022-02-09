Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Audio player loading…

There could be goals galore this evening at Villa Park, as two of the league's most attack-focused sides go head to head. Aston Villa can't stop scoring them and Leeds United are having trouble shipping them. Read on to find out how to watch an Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream and enjoy the Premier League, no matter where you are in the world.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream Date: Wednesday, February 9 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm EST / 12pm PST / 1.15am IST (Thu) / 7am AEDT (Thu) / 9am NZDT (Thu) Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham Live stream: BT Sport (UK) | Peacock TV (US) | DAZN (CA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The goals have been flowing in abundance for Aston Villa following the arrival of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and Marcelo Bielsa will be glad of the international break to allow his Leeds regroup after their hugely disappointing 0-1 defeat at home to relegation rivals Newcastle. But it remains to be seen if the Argentine coach will temper his trademark offence-first tactics to ease their their way out of trouble.

The extended break will have also been lapped up by Gerrard, giving him time to bed in a host of new recruits during the January transfer window, with Calum Chambers and Robin Olsen both in line to make their debuts this evening.

Follow our guide to get an Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream and how to watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Aston Villa vs Leeds United kicks off at 3pm EST / 12pm PST on Wednesday, and is being shown exclusively on Peacock. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. US for Peacock or UK for BT Sport.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream and away you go.

How to watch a Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream in the UK

This Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT, ahead of an 8pm GMT kick-off. Don't forget that you don't have to be a BT customer to watch. The provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're a BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Aston Villa vs Leeds United, which kicks off at 3pm EST / 12pm PST on Wednesday. DAZN, is just $20-a-month or there's an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 7am AEDT on Thursday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am NZDT on Thursday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United: live stream Premier League action online in India