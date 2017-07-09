Apple reportedly prepping a mirror-like finish for the iPhone 8

It's been a busy weekend for rumors: right off the back of news that the wireless charging tech Apple wants to put in its next handsets , we've got speculation that a special "mirror-like" finish is in the works for the flagship phone.
The tip-off is courtesy of seasoned , someone we'd trust more than most when it comes to iPhone info, who says that a source inside the company told him what was in the pipeline.
According to Geskin, four colors are in the way for the iPhone 8, with the others presumably white, black, and rose gold. We should point out that the image above, tweeted out by Geskin, is an older iPhone with a reflective case, but it gives you an idea.
Color us surprised
Previously we'd been for the iPhone 8, with red, gold and gray also on the table, but the mirror-like finish is something of a curve ball. It would certainly make the tenth anniversary iPhone stand out from the crowd, including the and expected to launch alongside it.
We're just glad to see a rumor that isn't about whether the Touch ID sensor will be of the iPhone 8, to be honest - a saga of speculation and gossip that feels like it's been running for the whole year.
Also on the cards for the iPhone 8's unveiling in September are a bezel-free display, a vertically aligned dual-lens camera with some extra AR smarts, and possibly even a curved screen. We've rounded up all the rumors we've heard so far .