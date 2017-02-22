Apple Park opens in April - new HQ comes complete with sweet Steve Jobs homage

Apple's futuristic 'Campus' HQ will finally open its doors to employees this April under its new name, 'Apple Park', situated in California's Santa Clara Valley.

While there's no word yet on whether or not it has a T-Rex, it will have a heartfelt homage to former Apple boss Steve Jobs. Jobs, who helped in the early stages of the site's development, will have the 175-acre campus's 1,000 seater theater named after him.

The Park, replacing Apple's current One Infinite Loop base of operations, is fully powered by renewable energy, with its spaceship-like design measuring up at 2.8 million square feet of space.

'The home of innovation'

“Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We’ve achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy.”

“Steve invested so much of his energy creating and supporting vital, creative environments," added Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer.

"We have approached the design, engineering and making of our new campus with the same enthusiasm and design principles that characterize our products.”

If a job at Apple didn't already seem like a dream, the Apple Park has some great perks or its employees, with a 100,000 square-foot fitness center, apple orchards (obviously) and running paths to explore.