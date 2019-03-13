Android Q developer beta is available for all Google Pixel phones

After some early peeks at features from leaks, Google has released its Android Q developer beta, which you can use if you own any Pixel phone, from the latest Google Pixel 3 all the way back to the first Pixel and Pixel XL.

This is the first Android Q beta of several before its full release, which will likely be in fall. As expected, it’s got a bunch of new features that will refine (and hopefully improve) the Android experience...but since this beta is for developers, a lot of the changes listed on the Android Developers Blog post explain all the new features and APIs for apps.

Those interested can enroll here to get Android Q beta updates over-the-air, but only on their Pixel phones (at least for now).