The best Alexa skills and commands: the ultimate Amazon Echo tips and tricks

You might feel like you know Amazon's AI assistant Alexa pretty well now, if you've been chatting away to one of the Echo range of speakers, like the Echo Plus or the Show.

Although Alexa is pretty smart though, it's only as good as the skills that you've installed. For those not in the know, skills are like voice-powered equivalents of the apps you use on your smartphone or PC, and once they're installed on your device, Alexa can put them to good use.

Whether you're just firing up an Amazon Echo speaker for the first time, or you're already in a steady relationship with one, this list is for you. We'll introduce you to all of the best skills available for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and all of the compatible devices in the Amazon Echo range.

The top Amazon Alexa skills enable your Echo speaker to access various apps, websites and services, allowing you to customise it so that Alexa can interact with the smart appliances in your house, check public transport for your area, read the headlines from your favorite newspaper or website, and a whole lot more.

For your convenience we've put together the Amazon Echo Alexa skills in handy categories: Amazon Echo Alexa skills for smart homes, Alexa skills for travel, Alexa skills for food and drink, and the best games to play on your Amazon Echo.

We'll also take you through the process of installing these Alexa skills on your Amazon Echo, if you need a hand.

Music and Radio

When we've tested various Amazon Echo products, probably the number one thing we've used it for has been music and radio playback.

The reason for this is simple: if you want to get something playing quickly then it's much easier to ask Alexa for a specific song or radio station rather than having to open an app.

Getting set up with these services is very simple thanks to the fact that they're built in rather than requiring you to install third-party skills.

If you want to use a music playing service other than Amazon Music you'll need to sign into it using your login details, and then set it as your default. You can do this from the Alexa app on your smartphone, where you'll need to head into the 'Settings' menu, scroll down to 'Music and Media' and then select the music service of your choosing.

It's possible to leave Amazon Music as your default and still play music through Spotify, but doing so will require you to manually request Spotify with each voice command, which isn't ideal.

Radio playback is even simpler thanks to Alexa's integration with TuneIn. Simply ask for any radio station that's available on the service and it automatically starts playing.

Podcasts are also technically supported, but we found that Alexa isn't very good at recognising episode names and numbers, and we wouldn't recommend the experience for the time being.

Television streaming

Although Google Assistant had a bit of a head start when it came to video content thanks to its integration with the Chromecast streamer, Amazon has been catching up over the past year.

A big step forward was when Amazon allowed users to control their Fire TV devices with an Amazon Echo. The functionality allows you to open a specific streaming app, or to play specific content by searching by titles, actors or genres.

The functionality also works with TVs that have Amazon's Fire TV software built in.

Recently, Sony's TVs also gained Alexa integration. Using an Amazon Echo you're able to turn your TV on and off, change its channel, and control volume too.

This functionality is enabled by Alexa's Smart Home Skill API, which means that hopefully more television manufacturers will work to enable the functionality in the future.

General playback info

There are a number of helpful tips you can use to get the most out of playing music on your Amazon Echo.

First is the fact that it's possible to connect your Echo to an external Bluetooth speaker to improve its audio quality. You can do this through the Alexa app's Settings menu.

You can also use your smart speaker to control your Sonos devices. You'll need to install the Sonos skill in the Alexa app, at which point Alexa will recognize any Sonos speakers that are connected to your home network.

Alternatively, if you have an Echo Dot or 2017 Amazon Echo you can simply connect them to an external speaker using their 3.5mm jack.

Once you've got your music playing you can use your voice to control its overall volume, as opposed to just relying on the physical controls on the device. While it makes sense to ask Alexa to 'turn the volume up' or 'turn the volume down', we prefer the accuracy of asking for specific volumes.

To do this, ask Alexa to turn the volume to a number between 1 and 10 and no, you can't ask it to turn the music up to 11…