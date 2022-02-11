Watching Super Bowl 2022 on Amazon Fire Stick: all you need to know

The Super Bowl is a global sporting institution, and it's safe to say it'll be the most-watched event of 2022 (perhaps excepting December's soccer World Cup). It only stands to reason that there'll be more than a few people looking to catch a Super Bowl live stream on their Amazon Fire Stick this year.

All of Amazon's streaming devices have great compatibility with just about every streaming service around. So here, we'll run down exactly how to get watching the Super Bowl on Fire Stick, no matter where you're located.

Watching the Super Bowl on your Fire Stick in the US

Each year the broadcast rights for the Super Bowl rotate, and this year it's turn of NBC. The stream will also be available on the NBC Sports Fire Stick app, meaning it's super simple to get the Super Bowl on your Fire Stick.

If you don't have cable and would prefer something cheaper and more flexible, then watching the Super Bowl on Sling TV may be a better audible to call. You can cancel any time, it only costs $35 a month for 30+ channels and it offers a 3-day free trial. With Sling, you'll get access to a load of NFL content, as well as traditional channels, plus a great Fire Stick app.

Another streaming provider offering a free trial is FuboTV. While it's more expensive (around $65/pm), it has a much greater range of channels, specializing in sporting content, as well as a Fire Stick app.

NBC's own streaming platform Peacock, which starts from just $4.99 a month, can also get you a live NBC stream on Fire Stick. With 60,000+ hours of TV and movies to stream as well as live coverage of every sporting event NBC offers, it's a bargain – but you'll have to upgrade to the Plus plan to watch ad-free, and there's no free trial.

Discover today's best cheap Amazon Fire Stick prices and deals

(Image credit: Future)

Watching the Super Bowl on Fire Stick outside the US

If you're outside the US, your Super Bowl watching options will of course vary. But here's how to watch in three NFL-mad countries.

UK (BBC iPlayer)

UK NFL fans are probably treated best of all, with full live coverage courtesy of the BBC. For those streaming on a Fire Stick, it's as simple as downloading the BBC iPlayer app, logging in with your free account, and tuning in at the right time – simple. BBC coverage is also totally ad-free, meaning that you'll get studio analysis instead of the classic Super Bowl commercials – that could be a blessing or a curse.

Canada (DAZN)

Canadian specialist sports streaming service DAZN has coverage, and also boasts a quality Fire TV app. DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year, which is excellent value considering the range of sports on offer outside the football. The Super Bowl will also be streaming on CTV and TSN, although out of those two, only CTV has a Fire Stick app.

Australia (7Plus)

Australian fans also appear to have it fairly good. Although neither Foxtel nor streaming service Kayo appear to currently have Fire Stick apps, Super Bowl 2022 will be available for free on Channel 7, which does offer the 7Plus app on Fire Stick.

For our full, comprehensive guide on how to watch Super Bowl 2022 from anywhere, just follow the link.

Answered: can I watch the Super Bowl in 4K HDR today?

Watching Super Bowl outside your home country

Get Super Bowl on Fire Stick anywhere (Image credit: ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN is our #1 recommendation for accessing NBC outside the US. With excellent speeds, unrivalled location spoofing power and easy-to-use apps, it's the perfect choice. Plus, TechRadar readers can now claim three months free on any 12-month plan.

If you're away from home come February 13, outside the US and want to watch the fabled Super Bowl ads, or want to catch the BBC stream to watch ad-free from outside the UK, a VPN is the perfect answer.

By virtually changing your location, you can trick streaming sites into thinking that you're located somewhere you're not, which will allow you to watch 'geo-blocked' broadcasts – some of which may be totally free.

We recommend ExpressVPN as our top Fire TV Stick VPN for this, and no matter what device you're using – laptop, Fire Stick, iPhone – it has slick, professional apps that just work.

So, for example, if you're from the US and you know you'll be in Canada for the Super Bowl, all you need to do is install the ExpressVPN app on your Fire Stick, connect to a US server, and then open up the NBC app or your chosen cord-cutting service.

By doing that, you'll be able to access all the US content you want – not just the Super Bowl – even though it's usually not available across the border. Simple!

Can I watch Super Bowl LVI on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime offers a surprisingly good range of live sports coverage, including some NFL broadcasts last season. However, NBC holds the exclusive US rights to the Super Bowl, and unfortunately Prime subscribers won't be able to watch the game without one of the services outlined above.

Can I watch the 2022 Super Bowl in 4K on my Fire Stick?

Even if you've got a 4K Fire TV device, NBC is not offering a 4K broadcast of the Super Bowl. The only time we've seen the Super Bowl in 4K is when it was broadcast by Fox in 2020, and we won't see it happen again until Fox's next turn comes round next year.