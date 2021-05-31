How to watch the Nvidia Computex 2021 keynote: will the RTX 3080 Ti be shown?

Computex 2021 is online only this year, and one of its most hotly-anticipated keynotes will be from Nvidia.

The Nvidia Computex keynote will start on June 1 at 1AM ET, 6AM BST, 3PM AEST, and it looks like it's one you won't want to miss, despite the rather unsocial time (except for lucky Australians).

While the title of the keynote, "The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing, From Gaming to the Enterprise Data Center" sounds a little dry, rumors have been swirling that the company will announce two new graphics cards, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and the RTX 3070 Ti.

If these rumors are true (and the sheer number of them suggests they could be), then this could be an incredibly exciting keynote from Team Green.

The keynote will be held by Jeff Fisher, GeForce Senior Vice President, and Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing. While it looks like CEO Jensen Huang won't be making an appearance, the fact that Fisher will be there means new GPUs could still make an appearance.

So, it could be worth setting your alarm clocks just in case. If you want to find out about the company's plans for the future, read on to fund out how to watch Nvidia's Computex 2021 keynote online.

How to watch the Nvidia Computex 2021 keynote live

The livestream of the keynote will likely be shown on Nvidia's event webpage, as well as the Nvidia YouTube channel. We've also embedded the livestream above, so you don't have to go anywhere.

You can also check out the official Computex Taipei YouTube channel for the Nvidia keynote livestream.

What do we expect from Nvidia's Computex 2021 keynote?

As we mentioned earlier, there has been an increasing number of rumors that suggest Nvidia could unveil the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card at Computex 2021.

We've even heard rumors that a second GPU, the RTX 3070 Ti, could also show up. We were initially skeptical of this - with Nvidia struggling to get its existing RTX 3000 series like the RTX 3080 into the hands of consumers, would it really be planning to release yet more GPUs?

With the chip shortages that have made getting hold of the RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, amongst others, still raging, would there be much point in announcing more GPUs that people couldn't buy?

However, as Computex 2021 approaches, the number of rumors and leaks regarding the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti has continued to increase, which means we're now more inclined to believe we could see some new GPUs from Nvidia. We won't find out for sure until the event.

We'll also hear plenty about AI, one of Nvidia's big passions, with Manuvir Das talking about how enterprises can take advantage of artificial intelligence. If the GPU reveals are real, however, this part of the keynote could be overshadowed.