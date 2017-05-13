How to use Instagram: from first snap to influencer status

Since it launched in 2010, Instagram has drawn more than 700 million active monthly users into its addictive web of photos, likes, hashtags, stories and filters. But don’t worry if you don’t know your Reyes from your Juno just yet (they’re filters, for the uninitiated), because it’s not too late to get started.

All you need to do is get the app, and from there it takes literally minutes to get 'gramming. And while Instagram may come with its own esoteric dictionary of terminology, the app itself is really easy to use, and all of the words, the conventions and the filters start to make sense once you’ve uploaded a few images.

If, on the other hand, you’ve been using the app for a while but you’re getting bored, see this as an opportunity to breathe new life into your Instagram existence, and start transforming your over-filtered selfies into beautiful creations your followers can’t help but like.

So whether you’re an Instagram newbie who desperately wants to find out who the hell this ‘Amaro’ guy, is or you’ve been happily ‘gramming since day one and just want some tips on how to grow your audience, we’ve got you covered.