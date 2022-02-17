How to download your favorite TikTok videos

TikTok has exploded in recent years, where you'll find yourself scrolling through an infinite amount of videos that the algorithm has picked for you.

But if you've only been switching between the For You and Discover pages, then you might not know that there's a breadth of features in the app that can allow you to watch and listen to your favorite TikToks while being out of the app completely. While some creators are able to switch this option off, in most cases you'll be able to download the video with no issue.

With this in mind, we're here to show you how to save (almost) any TikTok video, so you can keep it in your gallery on your iPhone or Android Pixel device.

How to save a TikTok video

1. Go to a video, either on your 'Following' or 'For You' feed, or by going to the 'Discover' tab to search for a specific topic or content creator.

2. Once you've found one, go to the 'Share' icon, which is towards the bottom right of the video. This will bring up many options, including sending it as a link through WhatsApp, or sending it as a message to someone that both follows you, and that you're following.

3. Once you've pressed on 'Save Video', you'll have some options as before, such as sharing to Facebook, WhatsApp and iMessage if you're on an iPhone. Press on the 'More' option.

4. You'll be brought to the sheet that can allow you to save the video locally. This will automatically download it and save it to your Photos app on iOS, or a Gallery on an Android phone.

5. Once TikTok says its downloaded, go to your Photos app on iOS or a Gallery on Android, and you'll find the same video, ready to play. There'll also be an added section at the end, where it'll show the TikTok logo and the name of the content creator as well, in a nice touch.

