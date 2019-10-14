Google Pixel 4 live stream: how to watch the Made by Google '19 launch event

There's only one day until the Google Pixel 4 launch event, on October 15, so it's time to get ready for the new generation of Google Pixel smartphones. The event kicks off at 10am EDT (7am PDT, 3pm BST, 1am AEDT), and is being hosted in New York City.

It's set to be one of the biggest smartphone launches of the year, alongside the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10 events. The highlight of Made by Google 19 is set to be the Google Pixel 4 smartphone, but we've heard rumors of a 5G Pixel 4, the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch, and perhaps there'll be even more.

What we know about the Google Pixel 4

TechRadar is set to be on the ground for the event reporting on the news, but some of you may want to watch the event yourself. Here's how you can do just that.

How to watch the Google Pixel 4 launch event live stream

Google is set to live stream the Made by Google event on YouTube, where it can be viewed by all, but to make things easy for you, we've posted a link to it below.

With this link, you can watch along with the Made by Google event, and see the Pixel 4 as it's launched along with all the other products launched.

If you can't watch along to a video, but want all the latest news as it's announced, TechRadar will also be live blogging the whole event. Stay tuned for that to launch nearer the time, and we'll put the link here as soon as it's up and running.