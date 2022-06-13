Celtics vs Warriors live stream: how to watch NBA Finals Game 5 online – Dubs have momentum after Curry masterclass

Just when you thought the momentum had shifted back in Boston's favor, Steph Curry dons his cape and drags the Dubs onto level terms. And now Golden State have home-court advantage again, which can surely only be good news for Draymond Green. It's best of three now, and you can read on as we explain how to get a Celtics vs Warriors live stream and watch the 2022 NBA Finals Game 5 online from wherever you are.

Even while carrying an injury, Curry was too hot for the Celtics to handle in a sizzling Game 4 showing that surely ranks as his best NBA Finals performance ever. Ime Udoka's men haven't been able to slow him down all series, and at this point offense might be the best form of defense.

The only problem with that is the Celtics' scoring has been all over the place with a score of 120 in Game 1, followed by totals of 88, 116, and 97, compared to the Warriors' uber-consistent 108, 107, 100 and 107. Andrew Wiggins has been working wonders on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but surely it's only a matter of time before The Problem has his Finals moment.

Tatum has not been playing badly, far from it, but it's on the biggest stages that the great players need to bend the game to their will. Whoever seizes the initiative tonight will be one victory away from glory. Read on for how to watch a Celtics vs Warriors live stream for Game 5 online and get the 2022 NBA Finals from wherever you are in the world this June.

2022 NBA Finals schedule and TV channels

All times are given in ET

Game 1: Celtics 120 - Warriors 108

- Warriors 108 Game 2: Celtics 88 - Warriors 107

Game 3: Warriors 100 - Celtics 116

Game 4: Warriors 107 - Celtics 97

- Celtics 97 Celtics vs Warriors Game 5: Monday June 13, 9pm

Warriors vs Celtics Game 6: Thursday June 16, 9pm

Celtics vs Warriors Game 7*: Sunday June 19, 8pm

(* = if required)

