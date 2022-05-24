What is eBay Plus: price and benefits explained, and is it worth it?

eBay Plus Weekend is on now! (Image credit: eBay Australia) One major incentive of being a Plus member is the ability to score huge discounts during eBay's annual Plus Weekend sale. The mammoth 11-day event is on now and we're rounding up all the best deals in our dedicated eBay Plus Weekend sale page.

With over 11 million visitors to the platform and 40,000 sellers, eBay claims to be Australia’s largest online shopping site and it prides itself on providing shoppers some of the best prices on billions of products. The online Aussie shopping arena has becoming extremely competitive in recent years, and the shopping platform has introduced eBay Plus to offer loyal customers exclusive deals and extras like free shipping and returns, which otherwise usually incur a fee.

eBay Plus is a paid subscription service that offers members quite a few perks, similar to Amazon Prime, Kogan First and Catch Australia’s OnePass (formerly called Club Catch). It was launched in May 2018 and costs just AU$4.99 a month (AU$49 a year), less than what Amazon charges for its Prime service.

What is eBay Plus?

eBay Plus offers subscribers a specific range of shopping benefits for a small monthly (or annual) fee. These benefits are:

Free delivery on select eBay Plus items: where sellers have made it available, shoppers are able to upgrade to free express shipping for items being delivered to metro addresses. Free standard shipping is applicable to all other areas. Note that this benefit is only available on items listed as ‘Buy Now’.

where sellers have made it available, shoppers are able to upgrade to free express shipping for items being delivered to metro addresses. Free standard shipping is applicable to all other areas. Note that this benefit is only available on items listed as ‘Buy Now’. Free returns of eBay Plus items: All eBay Plus items are eligible for free returns within 30 days of purchase, irrespective of the reason for return.

All eBay Plus items are eligible for free returns within 30 days of purchase, irrespective of the reason for return. Access to exclusive members-only special offers and discounts: This includes the ability to shop during eBay’s members-only Plus Weekend sale. To avoid missing out, keep an eye on the dedicated eBay Plus deals page.

This includes the ability to shop during eBay’s members-only Plus Weekend sale. To avoid missing out, keep an eye on the dedicated eBay Plus deals page. Early access to select new products

AU$25 Hoyts Lux tickets every Tuesday: Usually costing between AU$36-AU$40, eBay Plus members can score a Hoyts Lux experience for just AU$25, available to purchase once per week.

It’s important to note that not all products on eBay Australia qualify as Plus items, but they aren’t few and far between either. eBay promises there are over 15 million Plus items, so there’s going to be something for everyone. Many big brands are eBay Plus sellers, such as Sony, Microsoft, Lenovo, Bing Lee, Big W, Dan Murphy’s, Baby Bunting and The Good Guys. As mentioned above, not all the sellers offer the upgrade for free expedited delivery (like Bing Lee, Big W, Baby Bunting and The Good Guys), but they often provide the option to click and collect for free instead.

To identify if the product you’d like to purchase is Plus eligible, look for the black-and-green ‘eBay Plus’ label either below the price information of the item on the shopping site or in a box to the right of the price on the product page.

(Image credit: eBay Australia)

How much does eBay Plus cost?

An eBay Plus membership costs just AU$4.99 a month or AU$49 a year. If you choose to pay annually, not only do you save AU$10.88 each year, you’ll also unlock monthly vouchers of AU$5 for a whole year which you can put towards any Plus item – totalling AU$60 in value.

As with most similar subscription services, eBay offers a 30-day free trial, giving you the opportunity to sample the benefits before you need to start paying. If you decide it’s not for you, you can cancel at any time before your trial ends. If you choose to continue, you'll be charged the following month.

If you decide to cancel your subscription at any point, you’ll be able to continue using the service until your paid period ends.

Is eBay Plus worth it?

Whether or not paying for eBay Plus is worth your while will depend on how frequently you shop on the site and how many of those items are Plus-eligible. If you are a frequent shopper, chances are you’ll be able to save a decent chunk of change on delivery fees alone. Throw in the exclusive deals and your savings climb higher.

Another advantage to signing up for eBay Plus are the free returns. eBay promises that you can return an item for any reason for free within 30 days of purchase. This is applicable even when the seller’s return policy requires customers to pay return postage.

To return an item, head to your ‘purchase history’, select the specific item you want to send back, choose the reason why, and you’ll be emailed a free return label that you can print out, stick on the package and drop off at your nearest post office.

How to cancel your eBay Plus membership

If you’re not happy with the eBay Plus service or think it’s not cost-effective enough for you, you can also cancel at any time, even if it’s in the middle of your free 30-day trial. The good news is you’ll still be able to use the service for the full 30 days.

If you cancel an ongoing subscription, you won’t be charged on your next renewal date and you’ll be able to take advantage of all the eBay Plus benefits until that renewal date.

To cancel, log in to your eBay account, go to your eBay Plus membership page, select ‘edit membership’, followed by ‘cancel membership’ – it’s as easy as that.