iPhone SE 2020 deals in Australia: the best prices and plans

Apple is known for making pretty pricey handsets, but the iPhone SE 2020 is the brand’s most affordable phone to date, and it’s now available in Australia.

The iPhone SE 2020 retails from AU$749 for the 64GB capacity version, or if you need more storage, you can opt for 128GB for AU$829 or a solid 256GB for AU$999. It’s available in white, black or Product Red colour options.

It’s set to replace the now discontinued iPhone 8, and while it’s the second generation of the original and widely popular SE device, it’s also more expensive than its older sibling was at launch, and more expensive than your average budget smartphone.

It’s likely at the higher end of the 'budget' spectrum because it packs Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chip – the same processor which powers the iPhone 11 Pro – making it one of the most powerful handsets in the affordable phone space.

It also features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, wireless charging and an IP67 water-resistance rating. While you’ll only find a single camera lens on the new iPhone SE, you’ll be able to record in 4K at 60fps, experiment with portrait mode, HDR and more. And best of all for some, the Touch ID home button makes a comeback.

We’ve assessed all the iPhone SE plans from the major Aussie telcos, and highlighted our best picks below. To see everything that’s on offer, you can also check out our live deal trackers.

Best budget option: iPhone SE 64GB

Vodafone | 10GB of data | 36 months | AU$59.80 per month This 36-month plan from Vodafone is the best option for those on a budget, particularly if you’re a student. The base plan includes 10GB of data each month, but students can get an extra 10GB a month through a limited time offer with Unidays. That’ll net students a total of 20GB a month to play with, and even if you happen to go over, you can keep using data at no extra cost – you’ll just have to deal with significantly reduced speed of up to 1.5Mbps.View Deal

Best value option: iPhone SE 64GB

Optus | 60GB of data | 24 months | AU$80.20 per month To pick up Apple’s latest iPhone SE with the best overall value, we’d recommend opting for Optus’ 60GB data plan. On this 24-month contract, you’ll pay AU$80.20 a month, get unlimited national talk and text and unlimited international talk and text to selected countries. While Vodafone’s equivalent 60GB plan is slightly cheaper, we’re handing it to Optus on this one because you’ll get 12 months of Apple Music for free as well. Not bad at all.View Deal

Best premium option: iPhone SE 256GB