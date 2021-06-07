Grab this Eufy robot vacuum for its lowest price ever

The best robot vacuums make cleaning your floors the easiest of chores by making their way around your home, collecting any dust, pet hair and other debris from your floors while you put your feet up. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

In the US, Amazon has slashed 38% off the price of the Eufy Robovac 12 robot vacuum cleaner, reducing it to $149.99 from $239.99 . This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum, beating those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

Eufy Robovac 12 robot vacuum cleaner: $239.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $90 off the cost of this robot vacuum cleaner that is just 2.85 inches tall, so it can easily clean under beds and other low-lying furniture. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum – beating even those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it won’t last long. So, you should snap up this robot vacuum deal now.

The Eufy Robovac 12 may look identical to its sibling, the Eufy Robovac 11S but, when it comes to suction power, the Robotovac 12 offers 1500pa (pascals) compared to the 1300pa offered by the Robovac 11S. So, when it comes to sucking up everything from fine dust to cookie crumbs and even cereal, the Robovac 12 is slightly more powerful. Both robot vacuums will also increase the suction power if they detect the floor is particularly dirty.

The Eufy Robovac 12 has a dust bin capacity of 0.15 gallons and the battery will last up to 100 minutes between charges, although this is considerably shorter than many rival robot vacuums on the market. It also doesn’t have a built-in Wi-Fi connection, so can’t be controlled by an app or voice assistants such as Alexa. However, if you want a simplistic robot vacuum and don't have a smart home setting up, then this will be a good purchase.

