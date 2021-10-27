Black Friday Dyson V15 deals 2021: early sales and what to expect

Dyson’s V15 vacuums are, undoubtedly, some of the best money can buy. In fact, we awarded the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute the number one spot on our list of the best vacuums in 2021, so these dust suckers are absolutely (sorry…) worth looking out for as part of this year’s Black Friday vacuum deals .

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 this year, but we expect to see major brands like Dyson launch their vacuum deals – and therefore their Black Friday Dyson V15 deals – at least a week or so ahead of time. In preparation for the day itself, we spend all year keeping an eye on vacuum cleaner prices so we know how to spot the best discounts come the end of November.

As such, we’ll be updating this page with all the latest Black Friday Dyson V15 deals to save you the heavy lifting – whether they be for the Absolute, Complete or Animal models.

So, what's happening with the V15 line right now? Well, Dyson V15 prices haven’t dropped en masse just yet, and it’s unlikely we’ll see them fall too far in advance of Black Friday, simply because these products represent the brand’s very latest and greatest vacuums.

Still, we’ve included below a roundup of all the Dyson V15 deals you can bag yourself today – though most retailers still have the V15 Detect at full price – alongside the tips and tricks worth knowing to stay ahead of the game when the actual Black Friday Dyson V15 deals start dropping ahead of November 26.

Today’s best Dyson V15 deals

As mentioned, Black Friday itself hasn’t arrived just yet, and given the relative recency of the Dyson V15 range, we’re not seeing too many deals live at this moment in time. Still, there’s every chance these discounts will appear in one guise or another come November. In any case, we’ll be updating this page often, so be sure to keep a regular check on prices over the next few weeks.

Side note: If you’re after a great Dyson vacuum today, but don’t see a good enough discount on the V15 range, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Dyson V11 deals for some excellent alternative dust suckers.

Should you wait for a Black Friday vacuum deal?

In our experience, yes – especially since there aren't all that many Dyson V15 deals live right now, anyway.

The market trends are promising, though. According to data analyst Edge by Ascential , vacuums were one of the top three most-searched-for appliances over Black Friday weekend last year, with Dyson and more affordable rival Shark among the most popular brands. Since Black Friday spending is increasing year-on-year, too, we wouldn’t be surprised to see retailers discount certain models in the Dyson V15 range.

There’s no guarantee, of course, but if there’s ever going to be a time that Dyson shaves the price of its most premium vacuum, Black Friday seems as likely a day as any.

Earlier in the year, we saw Dyson slash 17% off the price of the V15 Absolute’s cheaper sibling, the Dyson V11 Absolute, reducing it from £599.99 to £499.99 in the UK. This was the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the cordless cleaner – which we still think is one of the best cordless vacuums – so we anticipate the possibility of a similar price cut for the equally expensive Dyson V15 Absolute around Black Friday.

Black Friday Dyson V15 deals: our predictions

When will the best Black Friday Dyson V15 deals start in 2021? As above, Black Friday rolls around on Friday, November 26 this year – that’s the day after Thanksgiving, for our UK readers – and will be quickly followed by Cyber Monday , which takes place on November 29. It will come as no surprise to learn that the the biggest reductions always appear on Black Friday itself, although last year we saw some Dyson vacuum deals run from the start of Thanksgiving week all the way through to the first week of December – so you’ll have a chance to grab a bargain even when Black Friday has passed. Thanks to the pandemic, many retail stores closed last year, and for the first time in almost a decade, major retailers including Target and Walmart didn’t open on Thanksgiving night to kick-off the Black Friday bonanza. However, online shopping increased by 50% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to Adobe Analytics , so many brands capitalized on this trend by dropping deals as early as the start of November. While we can't be sure reductions will start that early this year, we anticipate Dyson will continue to offer a range of discounts across several weeks – which could spell good news for prospective buyers of its latest V15 range. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can stay on top of the best Black Friday Dyson V15 vacuum deals in 2021.

(Image credit: Future)

Tips for buying a Dyson V15 vacuum online

In this part of the guide, we’ve broken down the tips and tricks worth knowing if you’re thinking about braving the search for Black Friday Dyson V15 deals elsewhere on the web.

For starters, you’ll want to identify the product code of the model you’re planning on purchasing, which will be listed on retailers' websites, and keep it to hand. These will differ between the V15 Detect Absolute, Complete and Animal models. Doing so will ensure that, come Black Friday, you won’t get caught out by an older model that lacks the features you really wanted – there’s a big difference between the Dyson V11 and V15, after all.

However, as we’ve already mentioned, some older vacuum cleaner models, like the Dyson V11, can actually form better deals, simply because they feature the same level of suction power as newer models without all the extra attachments like large dust canisters. If you have a smaller home or don’t plan on using the vacuum for anything other than floor cleaning, these older models are sometimes just as useful as their more premium counterparts – so factor this in before adding any vacuum to your basket.

What’s more, always remember to compare any deal you’ve seen with the discounts other retailers are offering, since you may find better reductions elsewhere as retailers compete to offer the best Black Friday deals. We’ll be sifting through hundreds of Black Friday Dyson V15 deals and rounding up our pick of the best discounts here, but if you’re going solo, it's crucial to remember that discounts can differ wildly between retailers. Also, keep an eye out for retailers offering long guarantees in a bid to get the edge over their competitors.

And finally, if you see a deal on a Dyson V15 cleaner you’ve had your eye on, don't delay in grabbing it as these reductions often sell out quickly. If a better vacuum deal does crop up later down the line, you can always return it in favor of the lower-priced option.

Good luck, shoppers!