The best exercise bike deals 2020: the best prices and buying advice

An exercise bike is a great way to work out, whether it's an intense anaerobic spin session or a long endurance ride. They take up less space than a treadmill, are typically more affordable, and although demand has spiked while people are under lockdown, they're much easier to find.

Exercise bikes are still a big investment though, and your choice can make the difference between a machine that gives you a great daily workout, and something that just gathers dust. That's why we've gathered together the very best exercise bike deals available today, with expert advice from a professional personal trainer to help you make the right choice.

How to buy an exercise bike

Choosing the right exercise bike is a big decision, so what should you look for when making your choice? Olivia Neely, personal trainer at Starks Fitness (currently sharing home workout videos at starksfitnessgym on Instagram), gives the following advice:

"We're several weeks into lockdown, and no doubt lifestyle adaptions are well underway. A strong positive is that it seems health and well-being has remained a primary focus for most. With that, home-workout equipment is widely sought after so we’re having to be strategic about our purchases.

"It’s worth considering equipment that can be used longer term. And of course, one that will match all your training desires; cardiovascular, endurance or strength. So how about an indoor exercise bike to help reach those goals, come rain or shine. Here are a few tips to ensure you’re buying the right kit for your needs.

"The most obvious but important consideration. There are many types, all focusing on different cycling methods. An upright bike, a recumbent bike, a spin bike, the list goes on…

"Think about your previous cycling experiences. Do you usually take a leisurely cycle along the river road? Or are you an avid mountain biker? Try and match your previous experience to your current goals.

"We all want a bike that’s aesthetically pleasing, but first, how much space do you have for it? For most, the bike will remain in your living room or bedroom so make sure it fits! Also note, there more advanced equipment (with a higher price tag) will no doubt offer a neater design requiring less space.

"Features will vary depending on the bike you choose, but here are a few things to look out for:

Emergency brake feature – a must

Adjustable saddle and handlebar

Resistance feature – the better the resistance variations, the more versatile the bike

Interactive or self-motivating – if your budget can stretch, it's useful to have a bike that offer pre-programmed options to keep you motivated. Look out for enhancements such as Bluetooth connection so you can track your progress.

"With such a diversity of options, it’s important to be realistic with your budget. Consider brand new models vs second hand, as you can often find a ‘nearly new’ model for a fraction of the price."

The best exercise bike deals in the US

Indoor cycle exercise bike | $921.98 $460.99 at Walmart

This affordable exercise bike features an adjustable seat and handlebars, so you can find the perfect position for you, and features a clear console panel so you can easily see your current distance, speed and more. There are no preset programs, but at this price, it's hard to complain. Only the silver colorway is left in stock, so move quickly to grab one before it sells out.

Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling bike | $799 at Amazon

This super smart exercise bike connects with both the Peloton and Zwift apps, so you can join live classes and virtual rides with friends. Cage and SPD pedals let you clip in with cycling shoes or use your regular sneakers, the seat and handlebars are fully adjustable, and there's a Bluetooth heart rate armband included.

Spirit Fitness Exercise Bike | $999.99 at ABT Electronics

This premium exercise bike is great for road cyclists who want to keep their training going indoors without the hassle of a turbo trainer. The handlebars and seat are fully adjustable, it features a smooth belt rather than a chain (far less noisy) and resistance is controlled via a rotary knob that doubles as an emergency stop.

Pro-Form Studio Bike | $1,799 at ABT Electronics

The type of exercise bike you might find in a premium fitness studio, complete with a one-year iFit membership offering live spin classes and outdoor rides led by professional personal trainers. The seat, handlebars and pedals are fully adjustable, and the pivoting screen allows you to easily follow the action from any position.

The best exercise bike deals in the UK

Schwinn 570U upright cycle | £675 £499 at Fitness Superstore

A premium quality upright exercise bike at a very reasonably price, the Schwinn 570U gives you a choice of 12 workout profiles, and syncs your riding data with Schwinn's own apps, MyFitnessPal, and other Under Armour compatible apps. Handlebars and saddle are adjustable, and its pair of LCD screens show you a tremendous amount of information at once. Great for data fiends.

Schwinn 570R Recumbent | £899 £599 at Fitness Superstore

If you're looking for a recumbent exercise bike for indoor workouts, the Schwinn 570R is a great option. It offers 25 resistance options, and its adjustable seat and backrest will help keep you comfortable, with good posture throughout your ride. There are stats aplenty thanks to dual LCD displays, and Bluetooth connectivity lets you sync to your preferred app.

Impetus IR 6500am | £1,499.99 £989 at Fitness Superstore

This superb recumbent exercise bike offers 16 levels of resistance, 10 preset training programs, and a smooth air magnetic resistance system. There are also heart rate sensors built into the handlebars, with optional support for a chest strap if you have one. There's £500 off the list price, too.

Life Fitness IC6 Group exercise bike | £1,945 at John Lewis

This self-powered exercise bike offers 58 free workouts via the companion app to ensure your training never gets boring, with guides and stats shown on the large colour display. There are 20 resistance levels to choose from, and you can download extra workouts later if you choose. Add in a three-year warranty for parts and labour, and it's an impressive package.

The best exercise bike deals in Australia

Proform 90 Exercise Bike | AU$399 at Rebel

Take your fitness to a new level and push yourself to reach your potential with the Proform 90 exercise bike. This machine of a bike has eight levels of manual resistance so you can workout your way up an imaginary mountain. With an adjustable frame, you can custom fit this bike to suit your height so you’re comfortable while you’re smashing your goals. You can grab the ProForm 90 exercise bike through Rebel’s online store and save AU$50!

Nordictrack GX 4.4 Pro | AU$999 AU$799 at Rebel

If you’ve got more dough to splash around and want an exercise bike that will give you the extra motivation you need – look no further than the Nordictrack GX 4.4 Pro exercise bike. With 28 pre-set workouts to keep you on track to reach your fitness goals, you’ll be rockin’ that summer bod in no time! This exercise bike also has 22 levels of resistance, a 9kg inertia-enhanced flywheel and has a large user weight limit of 135kg. Grab yours today through Rebel sport and start looking your best self.

