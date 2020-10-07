Best NBN 250 plans: our top picks for superfast 250Mbps broadband

The once sparse NBN 250 market is continuing to grow, so if you’re looking to get in on the nation’s second-fastest broadband, your options are opening up.

The providers who are offering NBN 250 plans now include Telstra, Optus, Aussie Broadband, iPrimus, Kogan, MyRepublic, Superloop and Tangerine, and we fully expect more to get on board in the near future.

These plans are a significant cut above the NBN 100 tier, and can offer unlimited downloads at speeds of up to 250Mbps. You can expect an upload speed of 25Mbps in most instances, though this can max out at 200Mbps with certain ISPs.

Compare NBN plans: best-value options from Telstra, TPG, Optus and more

Fastest NBN plans: the best 1000Mbps, 250Mbps and 100Mbps plans

Cheap NBN plans: affordable choices for those on a budget

Typical evening speeds on NBN 250 sit at around 205Mbps on average, though there’s some considerable variation between the providers. For example, MyRepublic reports a peak evening speed of 150Mbps, while Aussie Broadband advertises a speed of 222Mbps – it’s worth noting that MyRepublic also offers the cheapest NBN 250 plan.

Cost may be the deciding factor for many, and prices for NBN 250 start at AU$109 from MyRepublic, and stretch as high as AU$219 a month for Superloop’s 200/200 offering.

For a 250/25 plan with one of the major telcos, you’ll generally be paying around AU$130 a month. If you were hoping for more affordable high-speed broadband, you might be better served checking our fastest NBN plans page which takes a look at NBN 100 options as well.

Not all connection types will have access to this super-fast broadband though. It’s available to those with a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connection, and in some cases, also those with hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) cable, but be sure to check with the provider.

Best NBN 250 plan

Tangerine | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$109.90 per month (first 6 months, then AU$119.90) If you live in a busy household that's looking to stream, game and use multiple devices at the same time, we’d recommend an NBN 250 plan. This option from Tangerine is our overall choice because it’s relatively affordable and it promises to deliver a typical evening speed of 205Mbps – a significant jump over NBN 100 plans. You’ll get a AU$10 discount each month for your first six months with Tangerine, bringing your bill down to AU$109.90 monthly for the first half-year. After that, it will revert to the usual AU$119.90 cost. This plan will set you up with unlimited data, and there’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to leave anytime. You can choose to bring your own modem, or alternatively pick up one pre-configured from the telco for a one-off payment of AU$129.90. Note that this plan is only available on FTTP and some HFC connections. You’ll need to check your address on the website before having access to this option. Total minimum cost is AU$109.90View Deal

Also worth considering

Telstra | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$130 per month (first 12 months, then AU$140) Telstra has just introduced a brand-new NBN 250 speed tier, but rather than coming as a separate plan, it’s an optional AU$30 ‘add-on’ to the telco’s current NBN 100 option. That usually makes it AU$140 a month, but Telstra is currently discounting the plan by AU$10 monthly for your first year, bringing it down to AU$130 each billing. As this is a new option, Telstra estimates that customers will see typical evening speeds of 215Mbps, which is still 10Mbps faster than what Tangerine offers. We’d recommend signing up online to have your AU$99 connection fee waived, and if you stick with Telstra for 24 months, you’ll get the high-quality Telstra Smart Modem for free (usually AU$216). You’ll get a free three-month trial of Binge as well. An important note: Telstra’s NBN250 plan is only available to those with a FTTP or HFC connection – it isn't offered on FTTN, as Telstra claims it can't guarantee NBN250 speeds on the latter. Total minimum cost over 24 months is AU$3,240View Deal

Compare more NBN 250 plans