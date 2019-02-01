apca video cards 2018

Balancing the right video card choice with your system and monitor - and the games you like to play – is one of PC gaming's most enjoyable conundrums.
Finalists: Best Budget Card
The never-ending quest for the perfect sweet-spot budget video card continues, which will reign supreme?
Asus Expedition Radeon RX570 eSports
Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Cerberus OC 4GB
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 OC 3G
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 Windforce OC D5X
Finalists: Best performance card
Almost nothing continually pushes the engineering and innovation envelope like a premium video card. It is the apex of PC gaming!
Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2070 OC 8GB
Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Ti O11G Gaming
Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Extreme 11GB
MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Ventus 8GB
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio 11GB
Finalists: Best GPU Company
AMD vs. Nvidia – it’s a fight that has been going on for many years, with the balance of power shifting from hardware from generation to generation. Which will win this year?
AMD
Nvidia
