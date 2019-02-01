apca video cards 2018

Balancing the right video card choice with your system and monitor - and the games you like to play – is one of PC gaming's most enjoyable conundrums.

Finalists: Best Budget Card

The never-ending quest for the perfect sweet-spot budget video card continues, which will reign supreme?

Asus Expedition Radeon RX570 eSports

Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Cerberus OC 4GB

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 OC 3G

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 Windforce OC D5X

Finalists: Best performance card

Almost nothing continually pushes the engineering and innovation envelope like a premium video card. It is the apex of PC gaming!

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2070 OC 8GB

Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Ti O11G Gaming

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Extreme 11GB

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Ventus 8GB

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio 11GB

Finalists: Best GPU Company

AMD vs. Nvidia – it’s a fight that has been going on for many years, with the balance of power shifting from hardware from generation to generation. Which will win this year?

AMD

Nvidia

