Get a free Echo Dot 3rd gen with the All-new Ring Video Doorbell

In the market for a bargain-priced video doorbell? The all-new Ring Video doorbell gives you 1080p resolution, both battery-powered or wired installation options, improved motion detection compared to older models, clear night vision and two-way talk with Alexa devices.

Amazon is selling the Ring Video Doorbell at 30% off for $69.99 — not a bad deal in its own right — but also bundling in a free Echo Dot 3rd generation to go with it.

Using the Echo Dot, you can answer people at the door from another room once they call you using the Ring Video Doorbell. And, of course, it gives you access to all of the other great Alexa Skills and commands that you'll need in your daily life.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot: $139.98 $69.99 on Amazon

With the Ring Video Doorbell in hand, you can use two-way talk with your Echo Dot speaker to speak remotely to whoever is at the door. It offers 1080p resolution for clear footage and activity zones to prevent false motion alarms, while the Echo Dot gives you good voice command detection for all your Alexa needs.View Deal

We gave the Echo Dot (2019) a recommended review thanks to its improved Alexa app, easy setup, compact design, and clear call quality. The latter will be especially useful for when you're speaking to visitors through your Ring.

Of course, you'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of this steal of a deal, so consider a trial membership if you don't want to commit full-time. You'll find discounts on Amazon's other devices throughout the sales period, too.

If you're in the UK, Ring products and bundles don't appear to have any deals for this Prime Day, but you'll still find the Echo Dot for a mere £18.99, the cheapest we've ever seen.

Echo Dot (3rd generation) with Alexa: £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon UK, or $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon US

Want a voice assistant-enabled smart speaker for less? Save more than half off the retail price of the Echo Dot 3, and stream music from a range of music services. The discount comes just as Amazon is preparing to launch a new generation model of the Echo Dot. View Deal

Or, if you would prefer a bundle that includes a Ring Doorbell and Echo Show, so you can see and talk to whoever's at the door, check out this bundle instead.

