Mullvad VPN brings Multihop to Android – promising to make online tracking even harder

Mullvad VPN has added Multihop to its Android app

The feature lands on Android after arriving on iOS and Windows in 2024

Multihop is now available for Mullvad version 2025.1 or newer

As of today, March 28, 2025, Mullvad has launched Multihop on its Android VPN app, promising to make online tracking harder by rerouting your traffic into two distinct WireGuard servers.

A popular advanced security feature among the best VPN services, the new release adds to Mullvad's desktop and iOS apps' existing Multihop feature and is now available on the Android 2025.1 or newer app versions.

Why use Mullvad Multihop?

"Routing your traffic through multiple servers in separate jurisdictions gives you a higher level of privacy and security, even if one server were to be compromised," Mullvad explains in an official announcement.

As the name suggests, the Mullvad Multihop feature allows you to reroute WireGuard traffic via two servers. This means the entry server, where your connection starts, will differ from the exit server reaching your final destination.

As the provider puts it, this will create "a tunnel within a tunnel."

You have full control of your preferred entry and exit points among the list of 600+ servers across 49 countries the provider offers, directly in the app's settings. Mullvad suggests picking two servers in different jurisdictions if you wish to make tracking even harder.

"Adversaries would need to launch timing attacks against the traffic in multiple locations in order to analyze your online usage," the provider explains.

Multihop now available on Android version 2025.1 and newer.Read more here: https://t.co/5m4FPQeA6t pic.twitter.com/nnOjIG9LvyMarch 28, 2025

You need Mullvad version 2025.1 or a newer to benefit from the new Multihop functionalities.

Activating Multihop is simple. Head to Settings and enable the Multihop option by pressing the toggle.

Once activated, you can select your favorite entry and exit servers by heading to the Switch location tab in the main interface.

Multihop is also available within Mullvad's desktop and iOS apps. This means you can fully customize your level of privacy no matter which device you're using.