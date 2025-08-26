Bluesky exits Mississippi over age verification row

Bluesky has decided to exit Mississippi in response to the new age verification law

Under the law, social media platforms need to verify all users' ages before granting them access

People in Mississippi may be able to keep accessing Bluesky by spoofing their IP address with a VPN

Elon Musk's X rival warns that the new requirements "would fundamentally change how users access Bluesky," while opening up to privacy and security challenges that would impact smaller providers in particular.

Elon Musk's X rival warns that the new requirements "would fundamentally change how users access Bluesky," while opening up to privacy and security challenges that would impact smaller providers in particular.

Therefore, starting Friday, August 22, 2025, Bluesky is blocking all traffic from Mississippi IP addresses. This, however, means that users based in the state may be able to turn to the best VPN services to keep using the app.