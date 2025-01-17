5 common VPN problems (and how to fix them)

Most of the time, working with VPNs is seamless. They’re designed to be as easy as possible, so all you have to do is install, log in, and hit connect. However, it’s impossible to guarantee you’ll always have a perfect experience. Some issues might just be annoying, but there’s one or two that can actively compromise your privacy while using a VPN.

So, whether it’s your VPN dropping out occasionally while you’re browsing the net or being completely unable to access a streaming service, you’ll probably run into an issue you need to solve sooner or later. This is why I’ve put together a quick list of the top five most common VPN problems, as well as some suggestions on how to solve them.

Read on and I’ll guide you through these obstacles and provide actionable advice to resolve them. Of course, there’s no fix for a bad service, apart from looking for a replacement from the list of our best-rated VPNs.

1. Why won’t my VPN connect?

Unfortunately, there are a lot of different reasons your VPN might not be connecting, but there are also plenty of potential solutions. Try these troubleshooting steps:

Assess your internet connection: You should start by ensuring your internet is functioning correctly. It seems obvious, but it’s more often the case than not. Run a speed test to see if you’re getting the connectivity you expect. It may also be prudent to restart your router just to make sure that it's not the culprit. If you’re still not getting a connection, you should switch to an Ethernet cable to see if your Wi-Fi settings are the root cause.

You should start by ensuring your internet is functioning correctly. It seems obvious, but it’s more often the case than not. Run a speed test to see if you’re getting the connectivity you expect. It may also be prudent to restart your router just to make sure that it's not the culprit. If you’re still not getting a connection, you should switch to an Ethernet cable to see if your Wi-Fi settings are the root cause. Check firewall and antivirus settings: Your connection may be being blocked by an overzealous firewall or antivirus programs. They occasionally block legitimate applications that require heightened privileges – which is the case for some VPNs. Temporarily disable them or add your VPN app to the list of allowed programs to see if it resolves the issue.

Your connection may be being blocked by an overzealous firewall or antivirus programs. They occasionally block legitimate applications that require heightened privileges – which is the case for some VPNs. Temporarily disable them or add your VPN app to the list of allowed programs to see if it resolves the issue. Inspect the VPN server: It could be that the issue has nothing to do with your own connection. Even though VPN providers invest heavily in their server quality, sometimes VPN servers can go down from over-congestion or for maintenance. You should check your provider’s status page, but switching to a different server within the app will usually solve this problem.

2. Why are my VPN speeds so slow?

Slow VPN speeds can be frustrating, especially if you’re streaming or working with large files. Here’s how to give your VPN performance a boost:

Switch VPN protocols: OpenVPN is, in almost all cases, significantly slower than other VPN protocols. Most top-tier VPN providers offer multiple VPN protocols within the app. I find that WireGuard usually offers the best speeds, and it’s been thoroughly audited so you’re not sacrificing security for speed.

OpenVPN is, in almost all cases, significantly slower than other VPN protocols. Most top-tier VPN providers offer multiple VPN protocols within the app. I find that WireGuard usually offers the best speeds, and it’s been thoroughly audited so you’re not sacrificing security for speed. Connect to a nearby server: Switching to a VPN server that’s physically close to your actual location cuts down on latency and usually means better speeds. When you’re doing this, check your provider’s server page to make sure it’s a real server and not a virtually geolocated one – otherwise, you won’t receive the expected benefits.

Switching to a VPN server that’s physically close to your actual location cuts down on latency and usually means better speeds. When you’re doing this, check your provider’s server page to make sure it’s a real server and not a virtually geolocated one – otherwise, you won’t receive the expected benefits. Upgrade to a paid VPN: If you’re using a free VPN, your speeds may be throttled, especially if you’ve used up your free bandwidth. Free VPNs also often lack the infrastructure to deliver high speeds, whereas premium services typically offer faster and more reliable connections, so if you’re not happy with your free speeds, it’s time to upgrade.

(Image credit: wutzkohphoto / Shutterstock.com)

3. Why can’t my VPN unblock streaming services?

Accessing region-specific content is one of the most popular uses of a streaming VPN, but it doesn’t always work seamlessly. Here’s what to do if you can’t access your favorite streaming service:

Switch servers: Streaming platforms are aware that VPNs allow you to sidestep geo-restrictions, so they regularly blacklist IP addresses associated with VPN servers. If you’re being blocked, try connecting to another server in the same region.

Streaming platforms are aware that VPNs allow you to sidestep geo-restrictions, so they regularly blacklist IP addresses associated with VPN servers. If you’re being blocked, try connecting to another server in the same region. Use streaming-optimized servers: Some VPNs offer dedicated servers for streaming. It depends on your provider, but they should be highlighted on the location selector for your app.

Some VPNs offer dedicated servers for streaming. It depends on your provider, but they should be highlighted on the location selector for your app. Contact customer support: VPN providers have a vested interest in keeping you connected to the streaming sites you want to access. If all else fails, reach out to your VPN provider for assistance. They’ll either suggest a server that works or escalate the issue to their engineers.

4. Why does my VPN keep disconnecting?

A VPN that frequently disconnects can compromise your privacy by exposing your data over an unencrypted line. Address this issue with these steps:

Stabilize your internet connection: As before, you should check whether the cause is your own internet connection. This is usually a Wi-Fi issue, so changing over to ethernet may help.

As before, you should check whether the cause is your own internet connection. This is usually a Wi-Fi issue, so changing over to ethernet may help. Switch servers: If you’re sure it’s not your own connection, the server you’re connecting to might be to blame instead. Try a different server to see if the problem persists.

If you’re sure it’s not your own connection, the server you’re connecting to might be to blame instead. Try a different server to see if the problem persists. Use a different DNS server: Your DNS settings may be interfering with your VPN. Many VPN apps offer the option to change your DNS to their servers directly in their settings, but otherwise, you’ll have to change them manually via your OS.

Your DNS settings may be interfering with your VPN. Many VPN apps offer the option to change your DNS to their servers directly in their settings, but otherwise, you’ll have to change them manually via your OS. Enable the kill switch: Even if your VPN disconnects, enabling your kill switch ensures that you won’t send any data over your default internet connection. Bear in mind, this means you won’t be able to send any data at all until you reconnect to the VPN.

5. Why does my VPN not work with my phone?

Keeping safe on the go is vital, but you’ll sometimes find that your mobile devices won’t connect to a VPN (even if your desktop or laptop will). Here’s how to troubleshoot your trusty mobile VPN: