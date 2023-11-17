Save big on privacy this Black Friday with 83% off Private Internet Access

Another year might be ending, but plenty of festive deals are just beginning—and Private Internet Access (PIA), one of the best VPNs on the market, is helping users save some cash with one of the best Black Friday VPN deals I've seen.

New PIA users can get a 2-year subscription for $56.94 or just $2.03 a month—that’s a huge 83% saving. What’s more, PIA is adding 4 extra months free when you subscribe, ensuring your devices stay secure throughout the holiday season.

PIA is a well-known and well-trusted service that has your privacy in mind; it’ll banish ads and trackers, and all of its apps are totally open-source. So, be sure to check out this super-secure VPN on just about any device with this limited-time deal… and still have some change leftover.

Even cheaper PIA Black Friday discount: get round-the-clock protection for just a few dollars a month

Let’s face it, the web isn’t always a safe place to be—but PIA has the tools you need to prevent leaks, put a stop to trackers, and ensure your browsing sessions stay private. In the spirit of Black Friday, you’ll be able to try PIA for yourself for $2.03 a month when you sign up for a 2-year plan. Claim your discount by clicking the link, and remember that you're covered by a no-fuss, no-questions, 30-day money-back guarantee.

Why is this Private Internet Access deal worth checking out?

PIA has become synonymous with digital security over the last decade, and doesn’t just talk to the talk. It’s a no-logs service that’s proven itself in court, twice, and has open-source apps for all devices. That means you can take a peek at the code yourself to look for vulnerabilities.

I've always been impressed by how PIA balances intuitive apps with advanced customization. New to VPNs? No worries. PIA’s setup process only takes a few clicks. Have some hands-on experience with VPNs? You’ll have plenty of opportunities to dive into PIA’s advanced settings and configure them to your liking.

Subscribe if: ✔️ You have a lot of devices: unlimited simultaneous connections allow you to secure a whole household of gadgets with a single subscription. ✔️ You wanted a torrenting-friendly VPN: PIA supports port-forwarding and has an array of P2P-enabled servers. ✔️ You need a VPN you can trust: PIA’s clear-cut logging policy has been independently audited, and all of its apps are open source.

Few VPNs take their users’ security as seriously as PIA—and the service has all the tools you need to ensure your browsing sessions stay safe. A kill switch will cut your internet connection if the VPN drops in order to prevent leaks, and the MACE feature gets rid of those pesky ads, trackers, and malware threats that might otherwise get in the way of your festive online shopping.

There are PIA servers dotted around the globe, and the VPN recently expanded its network to cover a whopping 91 countries. If you're on the hunt for a reliable torrenting VPN, you'll also be glad to hear that all of these servers are P2P-friendly—meaning you can prioritize speed and pick the server closest to you.

I was pleasantly surprised by just how much PIA can unblock, too, seeing as some security-focused services can't keep up as viable streaming VPNs. PIA made unlocking Netflix's international libraries a breeze, and I was also able to check out what's new on BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and more. So, don’t expect to run out of content this holiday season.

Whether you prefer to do your own troubleshooting or reach out to a team, PIA has you covered. There's a huge knowledgebase available, too, covering everything from initial setup to configuring protocols. Alternatively, reach out to the PIA experts via email or live chat, and they’ll help you out however they can.