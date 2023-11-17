Hurry! The Dyson Airwrap just crashed to a record-low at Amazon's Black Friday sale
This won't stick around for long
If you're set on getting a Black Friday Dyson Airwrap deal, this is your absolute chance. The highly-coveted hair tool from Dyson is not only very expensive, but it also rarely goes on sale. Not even Dyson offers good Black Friday deals on it.
Lucky for you, we found this fantastic and rare deal on Amazon, knocking $119 off the Dyson Airwrap to bring it down to a more affordable $480 - that's the lowest we've seen it new on Amazon and most places!
Amazon is offering a $119.01 coupon for every Dyson Airwrap purchase, bringing that price down to $479.99 at checkout when you tick the coupon box off before adding it to your cart. This product is so expensive most budget-minded folks just go for the best Dyson Airwrap dupes to save money. But with this deal, you can make your Dyson dreams come true without paying the full price.
Hurry, though, considering how popular this product is, this deal won't be here for long. Grab it now before you miss out.
Dyson Airwrap at a record-low price for Black Friday
Dyson Airwrap: was
$599 now $479.99 at Amazon
The highly-coveted Dyson Airwrap has several hair-styling tools in one, allowing you to style your hair however you want without switching your main tool, only the attachments. In our review, we praised it for being lightweight and easy to use but also lauded it for producing gorgeous and healthy results with its intelligent heat control and enhanced Coanda airflow. Right now, it's discounted with a $119.01 coupon, which you should remember to tick before checkout.
The Dyson Airwrap has become such an icon, it has inspired a generation of dupes as well as gone viral on TikTok. It got so popular, in fact, that a couple of years back, it was actually hard to find it in stock, and people had to be on a waitlist to get it.
It makes sense. Not only is this hair styling product such a versatile tool as it's able to switch out attachments so it turns from a hair dryer to a curling wand within seconds, but it also has intelligent heat control and enhanced Coanda airflow to minimize damage to your tresses. That's all while producing stunning-looking results.
If you're worried about using hair styling tools due to heat damage, but you need an effective (and efficient) tool that's also lightweight and easy to use, the Dyson Airwrap is worth the steep price - especially since this rare deal knocks it down to under $500.
