The world's smartest dash cam is finally on sale, but you’ve got to hit the gas before Cyber Monday

If you thought you knew dash cams, you might have to think again with the new Nextbase iQ. It ushers in a new dawn of always connected 'smart' dash cams that do the hard work for you should the worst happen. Its cutting edge connected car tech with world-first safety features only launched last month, yet it's already part of the Black Friday deals .

The iQ is one of the best dash cams ever made but also one of the most expensive, and that's before you factor in the subscription service that's required to access the most exciting features. However, the price of all three versions of the iQ have been cut, with $50 off at Nextbase for the 1K, 2K and 4K models.

It might not read like one of the best Black Friday dash cam deals (there are some juicier price cuts elsewhere), but our Nextbase iQ review highlights just how important some of its smart features proved to be. In fact, our regular dash cam reviewer Rob Clymo recently wrote about his experience when his car got totalled and how invaluable a smart dash cam was. This is the very first time there has been a price cut for this exciting new dash cam.

Today's best Black Friday for the Nextbase iQ: $50 off

Nextbase iQ (1K): was $499 now $449 at Nextbase

Save $50: Launched last month, the brand new and world's smartest dash cam gets its first discounted price. There's $50 off all versions, starting from $449 for the Full HD 1080p version up to $649 for the 4K flagship, available from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday. In our iQ review we described Nextbase's latest and greatest dash cam as 'the best add-on car security solution yet'. It's still expensive and you need an additional subscription to realize its full potential, but you'll struggle to find a more versatile camera for your vehicle.

You're not always thinking clearly after a crash. So to have the benefit of a cloud-based smart camera like the iQ doing its thing in the background is well worth the outlay over a regular dash cam.

A lot of the help and assistance is done by the iQ camera and app automatically. It's one less thing to worry about and, if you're unlucky enough to have an accident or car-related incident, that provides a great deal of reassurance, even if that service comes with a subscription cost.

You can learn more about the iQ's smart features in the review and article links above.

