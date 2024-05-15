Lamborghini taps Sonus faber to make a first-of-its-kind sound system for the luxury Revuelto – the ultimate fine Italian two-piece

Lamborghini's plug-in hybrid sports car, the Revuelto, was already the epitome of bespoke Italian luxury when it launched last year but now there's even more of a reason to sign up to that two-year waiting list and that's down to a new collaboration with Sonus faber.

The Italian hi-fi brand has stepped in to make a unique sound system especially designed for the Revuelto, marking its first-ever collaboration with Lamborghini. If you love the feel of Italian leather and listening to opera while you're cruising, and have a spare say $610,000 / £450,000 / AU$990,000 under the sofa, then you can now preorder one for yourself.

This isn't the first time Sonus faber's artisanal touch has been sought after by a luxury car maker. It first worked with Pagani back in 2013 to make a sound system for the Huayra and has since partnered with Maserati to build an award-winning sound system for the MC20 Cielo that has also made its way into the brand's most iconic car, the Granturismo.

Based on its previous collaborations, you might think that Sonus faber has simply lifted its automotive sound system and put it under the hood of the Revuelto, but that is certainly not the case here. Like a Lamborghini engine's iconic roar, the all-new audio system is uniquely engineered and tuned, making it as slick as a modified luxury car by Mansory.

Lamborghini Revuelto sound system: Key specs

Like its namesake, the Revuelto's sound system appears to be filled with the same strength and vigor that a Spanish fighting bull has. It comes equipped with seven speakers in total. These are evenly distributed around the seats of the car, with one tweeter and mid-woofer in each door on either side of a centre channel in the dashboard that has a full-range speaker.

There are also two integrated full-range speakers with a surround sound function behind each of the front seats to help drown out the roar of the 12 cylinders firing behind the driver's seat. To achieve this spatial audio effect, Sonus Faber had to develop an all-new phase plug, natural fibre composite material and Full Class D amplifier that can deliver up to 750 watts of power specifically for it.

Of course, we haven't yet had a chance to hear this sound system ourselves, but if it's anything like the best wireless speaker for a luxury hi-fi system that Sonus Faber made, then I'm fine with going on the record to say it will likely be a surefire hit. Lamborghini has clearly been busy with partnerships recently – just look at this Technics’ turntable collab that brings new meaning to the phrase ‘direct drive motor’ – so it's exciting to see it relinquish control to another specialized brand to make an even more unique sports car.

