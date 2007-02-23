Belkin Wi-Fi Phone for Skype

With this Wi-Fi connecting handset, you can almost use Skype VoIP like a mobile phone. You don't need to have a computer connected to the net, or even turned on. All you need is a wireless internet connection and you're away.

The beauty of this device is its simplicity; a single button press is all it takes for the phone to search for a wireless connection. If you haven't already got a Skype account you can even sign up for one straight from the handset once you're connected. No mess, no fuss.

The actual set itself feels a bit clunky though. It's styled like an old Sony Ericsson mobile, but is slightly bigger and feels a lot less sturdy. The buttons have a lot of travel and are just asking for pocket lint to fuzz up the contacts. Still, it's easy to use and a cheaper alternative to mobiles where there's wireless coverage.