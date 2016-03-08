4GEE Capture Cam review

The good design, attractive textured body and quality metal clip give the retro-styled Capture Cam real appeal. Video options might seem limited but makes it incredibly simple to use and adds to its charm. But although the design of the camera is superb, the video quality delivers low detail and terrible low light performance, undermining the Capture Cam's potential.

EE's first action camera was backed by a solid concept – a fully featured camera that enabled you to capture and broadcast your extreme sports, or more leisurely activities, live over EE's 4G network. Action cameras might seem an odd step for a mobile provider until you realise that in order to broadcast your videos live you need a contract with EE. The concept is actually pretty solid, as for your £10 a month you get an action camera thrown in. A decent one would normally set you back a couple of hundred anyway, so it should all balance out. Unfortunately the Action Cam wasn't that decent when it came to video quality, but it was good fun.

EE has now launched the Capture Cam and this follows the same concept but in a far smaller and sleeker body and without the waterproof housing and bulk of the original 4GEE.

The camera is small and nicely designed and features a simple clip that enables it to be quickly attached to a pocket, belt or strap – and the slender design makes it both discrete and easy to wear. The camera weighs in at just 90g and measures 55 x 55 x 28mm, so once it's attached it goes pretty much unnoticed by the wearer.

The clip features the same slot attachment design as the Action Cam and this enables a GoPro mount adapter to be fitted so you can take advantage of the vast array of mounts available.

This clip makes it easy to attach the Capture Cam to your clothing, or you could use a GoPro mount adaptor to attach it to practically anything else.

Video and stills are captured on a microSD card and this fits inside the unit next to the small micro Sim which enables the 4G connection and makes the live broadcast possible. If you don't want to use the network connection you don't have to and the camera can be used in isolation, like any standard action camera.

Used as a non network connected camera, video is solely recorded to the memory card and this means that footage can be captured at Full HD 1080p at 30fp. However, when streaming the resolution automatically switches to 720p 30fps. This reduction in resolution cuts down on the data size which enables smoother streaming. In order to stream, however, you need to use both the EE and Skeegle apps.

Skeegle is a live streaming app and platform and it's used by EE to enable the live view stream. What makes it different from the likes of Periscope is that you can quickly select who you want to broadcast to from your phone's contacts.

When you opt to use the network connection the streamed video is also stored on the microSD card and in your Skeegle account at 720p and 30fps. It's also possible to shoot stills, and these are captured at 8 megapixels.