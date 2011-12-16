Philips 42PFL7666H

Phillips has taken its sweet time in delivering its 2011 line-up of LED TVs, but this 7000 Series screen was worth the wait.

Sticking to the brushed aluminium look that has served the brand well in the last few years, this 42-inch Edge LED TV screen's headline act is Easy 3D.

It's perhaps the best, simplest name yet for the passive 3D system (LG calls in Cinema 3D), although we're slightly confused as to why Phillips has chosen it over active shutter 3D for the 42PFL7666.

It's a company obsessed with picture quality, debuting all manner of new processing goodies every year, so why opt for this less detailed, and often less impressive, flavour of 3D?

The obvious answer is that the use of passive 3D technology means Phillips can include multiple pairs of the much cheaper 3D glasses in the box. The problem with this theory is that only two pairs are provided with the Philips 42PFL7666.

True to form, this 3D TV comes with a host of advanced features, some of which are unique to the brand. We're talking mainly about Ambilight, a Philips-only technology that sees the 42PFL7666 put on a stunning lightshow in time to content on the screen.

Ambilight is here in its stripped-down stereo two-sided version, and it's accompanied by a host of extra features, including Pixel Precise HD processing, 400Hz Perfect Motion Rate, DLNA networking, built-in Wi-Fi, Net TV apps and, best of all for movie fans, 28W speakers.

How Philips has managed to pack all that into a TV that measures just 37.8 mm in depth is quite something.

Elsewhere in the 7000 Series is the 37-inch Philips 37PFL7666 and 47-inch Philips 47PFL7666, while the step-up 8000 contains the 40-inch Philips 40PFL8606 and 46-inch Philips 46PFL8606.

The 8000 and even richer 9000 Series TV screens all use 3D Max - an active shutter 3D system - although the brand's best is saved for its ultra widescreen 21:9 aspect ratio TVs. The 'Gold' 50-inch Philips 50PFL7956 and 'Platinum' 58-inch Philips 58PFL9956 use Easy 3D and 3D Max, respectively.