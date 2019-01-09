YouTube has fixed the ‘weird’ recommended videos on its homepage

If you’ve been confused by the strange videos YouTube has been recommending you, which seem to have nothing to do with your interests or viewing history, you’re not alone.

A number of YouTube viewers have complained about the videos they’ve been recommended, prompting YouTube to look into the issue. And now a YouTube Community Manager has replied on a Reddit thread about the suggestions admitting that there's a problem.

According to the post, “YouTube is aware of this thread and looking into it – we do think something weird is up.” The YouTube representative then edited the post to acknowledge that YouTube had “identified the cause of the issue and it should be fixed now”.

They also suggested that anyone still getting irrelevant recommendations should contact YouTube and let it know.

So, for anyone who has been frustrated by YouTube recommending videos that you have no interest in, it looks like you should start seeing more relevant videos now.

