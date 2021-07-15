You can now track energy consumption with Samsung’s SmartThings

The best smart home devices such as the best smart lights and best smart plugs not only make your life easier, they can also help to conserve energy too. If you’ve left the bedroom light switched on, or have forgotten to turn the coffee maker off before you left the house, you can just pick up your smartphone and remotely pull the power, saving energy and the planet at the same time.

However, Samsung has gone one-step further by launching its SmartThings Energy service, which lets you see just how much energy your appliances are using in real-time. It’s bringing the service to the US and the UK, having previously only been available in Korea.

SmartThings Energy works with around 40 Samsung home appliances that are SmartThings enabled, such as washing machines, tumble dryers and refrigerators, as well as Samsung Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems. It lets you see how much energy individual appliances or groups of devices are using, as well as set targets and see how much energy they are using compared to the previous month.

Not just statistics

SmartThings Energy, which can be accessed from the Life tab in the SmartThings app for Android and iOS, will also notify you if your devices have been left switched on when you’re away from home, or if you’re using more energy that the monthly target you set.

While looking at graphs and charts covering your energy consumption can be useful, SmartThings Energy will also offer up tips when it comes to energy saving too - for example not over-packing your fridge because air needs to circulate for efficient cooling. Samsung also plans to expand the service to include non-Samsung appliances, although it couldn’t confirm when this would happen.

Analysis: Helping solve the energy waste issue

Energy wastage is a huge problem around the world. In the US alone energy waste equates to 283 kwh of electricity per person per year - that’s the same as running an electric oven at 350 degree F / 175 degree C for six days.

Three quarters of US households and 40% of UK homes already have smart meters fitted, which as well as automatically providing meter readings to your energy provider to save you time, can also keep track of just how much fuel your appliances are using. However SmartThings Energy goes one step further by giving you cost estimates for each device and energy-saving tips, which could make us all more energy conscious.

At present SmartThings Energy is restricted to around 40 Samsung appliances, however we look forward to when Samsung expands this functionality to appliances from other manufactures, as it’ll then become a service everyone can make use of.