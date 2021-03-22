Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Ultra and Lite launch event teased, coming soon

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was the company's first big phone of the year, and at the time of writing the only 2021 entry in its flagship line, but that might change soon - Xiaomi has scheduled a 'mega launch' event, where we're likely to see more premium smartphones unveiled, and it's happening soon.

Xiaomi has circulated invites for a launch event on March 29, and we know it's not just a China-only launch (as the first Mi 11 event was), as the message has been sent by Xiaomi's global Twitter account.

The 2021 #XiaomiMegaLaunch is coming soon!We can't wait to see you at our Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch on Monday, March 29th, at 19:30 (GMT+8).This is one launch you really better not miss! pic.twitter.com/Y6rA5WrxyfMarch 22, 2021

So what will we see at the event? Well, rumors suggest Xiaomi has additional devices in the Mi 11 family, that we haven't seen yet - these are the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. We expected to see these phones at the Mi 11 launch but they didn't show, and Xiaomi is expected to use these phones to hit various different price points.

The Mi 11 Pro and Ultra are expected to be super-charged versions of the Mi 11, with higher prices and better specs, the latter especially as it's rumored to bring high-end specs such as a new 50MP camera sensor (the Samsung ISOCELL GN2), a 120x periscopic zoom camera, a larger battery, and a second display on the back with interesting use cases.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Just after the launch event invite was published, a reliable leaker revealed lots of information about the budget Mi 11, or the Mi 11 Lite.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G specs + some images-6.55", AMOLED, FHD+, 2400 x 1080, 90Hz-Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G-64MP + 8MP Ultra Wide + 5MP Telemacro-4250mAh, 33W-Android 11, MIUI 12-Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual SIM, microSD slot, No 3.5mm jack-164 x 74 x 6 mm-150 g(1/2) pic.twitter.com/C71x2e2b97March 21, 2021

The Mi 11 Lite will be one of the slimmest phones in recent times if the leaked information turns out to be true. The phone is tipped to be just 6mm thick, which would beat the competition by a fair margin as most phones these days come with a 7.5 to 10mm thickness.

Also, the device is said be ultra-light at just 150 grams, again undercutting the competition by around 50g. However, due to the fact that the phone is supposedly so slim, it apparently misses out on a headphone jack.

Moving on to the display, the Mi 11 Lite is said to sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, the device apparently uses a Snapdragon 732G chipset which also powers the Poco X3 and some versions of the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

According to the leak, the Mi 11 Lite 4G comes in two configurations: 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and 6GB / 128GB, and in three colorways - Blue, Black, and Pink.

On to the cameras, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is said to pack in a triple-lens rear camera with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro shooter. There is no word on the selfie camera yet though.

Finally, apparently, the phone will come with a 4,250mAh battery, which is a little small, but that makes sense as the phone is said to be pretty thin. That's said to come with 33W charging, with an appropriate fast charger in the box. Other features include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a microSD card slot.

We should learn more about what Xiaomi has in store for us in the coming days. For now, there's no official confirmation about the existence of any of the aforementioned devices.