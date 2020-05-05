WWDC 2020 date is set: June 22 is when Apple will unveil iOS 14, macOS 10.16 and more

The retooled Apple WWDC 2020 is set to start on Monday, June 22, and this big software-focused keynote and all subsequent developer sessions will be held virtually.

It's is a dramatic change for Apple, which typically holds its 'World Wide Developers Conference' in early June in San Jose. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the WWDC date and forced the usual in-person presentation to happen on the internet.

Some things never change, though. We expect to see the iOS 14 update in detail that is set to change the way you use your iPhone, along with upgrades in the form of iPadOS 14, macOS 10.16 and watchOS 7.

All the WWDC 2020 program information will be provided through the Apple Developer app if you're planning to virtually attend the event on June 22.

If you're just a fan of Apple's products and its software, you'll be sure to learn all about the new announcements at the end of June on TechRadar.