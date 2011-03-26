This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

All the latest gear, reviewed in depth

This week's popular reviews on TechRadar include the iPad 2, which went on sale in the UK on Friday 25 March, and the Nintendo 3DS, which also went on sale on Friday.

We also brought you an exclusive review of the Acer Iconia Tab W500 tablet which is running Windows 7, and in the graphics card world, we got our hands on the new Nvidia GeForce GTX 590.

Read on to find out how we rated this week's hottest new tech products.

Top five reviews on TechRadar

Acer Iconia Tab W500 review

The problem for Acer is its choice of operating system - Windows 7 wasn't designed for use on a tablet, and it really shows.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 review

It's slightly disappointing that with this Zotac GeForce GTX 590 it couldn't have pushed the performance past what we've already seen in the AMD Radeon HD 6990.

Nokia X2 review

The Nokia X2 is an entry-level handset with plenty of features and a penchant for music playback. It sits somewhere between the Nokia C1-01 and the Nokia X3 Touch and Type in both functionality and price.

Apple iPad 2 review

For all the negatives, for now we think the iPad 2 is still the best tablet around. It is much better for consuming media, has more compelling apps (especially for the larger tablet size), has a better app store ecosystem, and is light and useable.

Nintendo 3DS review

While 3D gaming still splits opinion, this is a relatively cheap, accessible way to enjoy it and the quality is more than good enough to offer an impressive and immersive experience.

Amplifiers

Lehmann AudioRhinelander review

A headphone amp that can serve its own preamp duties.

Musical FidelityV-Can review

The V-CAN is cheap for a good headphone amp. Too cheap?

Creek OBH-21SE review

A serious headphone amplifier for the discerning audiophile with an individual tonal balance.

Audio systems

Primare CD32 CD player and I32 amp review

With its new approach to Class D amplification and a new CD player, Primare's new duo is a force to be reckoned with.

Tivoli Model 10+ review

Tivoli's new Model 10+ is wasted on the general public; for here's a small radio for the audiophile.

Audio Analogue Crescendo review

Understated elegance, clever stuff on the user interface front, plus an incredible price for Italian-made Hi-Fi.

Exposure 2010S2 review

Looks and features are old-school to perfection, but the sound is bang-up-to-date from this 2010 combo.

Rega Saturn and Mira 3 review

The legendary Essex rhythm kings are making a rare test performance and always remain on the beat.

RotelRCD-1520 CD and RA-1520 review

Rotel's only current CD player and integrated amplifier retain a classic look, but hide clever modern internals.

AV accessories

Ebode Take10 review

A flexible remote control with bespoke macro facility, but you'll need a big coffee table...

Blu-ray players

Sharp BD-HP90S review

Steve May looks for substance behind the style of Sharp's first 3D spinner.

Compact cameras

Fujifilm FinePix X100 review

With its hybrid viewfinder and retro styling, is the Fuji X100 the ultimate enthusiast compact?

Hi-fi Accessories

Isol-8 Substation LC/HC review

A noisy mains supply can ruin the sound of your hi-fi so we test the latest technology from Isol-8's SubStations.

Laptops

PackardBell EasyNote TS review

Luxury level laptop features at a low, low price? Surprisingly, it's possible.

Media streaming devices

Sony SMP-N100 review

Martin Pipe likes Sony's first standalone networkable multimedia player.

Mobile phones

Nokia C2-01 review

The Nokia C2-01 is a candybar mobile for those who don't want fancy features.

Printers

Epson Stylus Photo PX660 review

We put Epson's new Stylus Photo PX660 all-in-one printer to the test.

Projectors

JVC DLA-X3 3D review

JVC's affordable 3D lightbox ushers in a new era for D-ILA home projectors.

BenQ W1000+ review

This budget full HD projector has much to recommend it.

Epson EH-TW3600 review

An affordable LCD projector that loves living rooms.

Software

The DailyThe Daily review

The Daily ushers in a new dawn for iPad newspapers with rich multimedia content.

Swype Inc.Swype review

Find out why the ingenious Swype is the best time-saving app you'll install this year.

The National TrustThe National Trust app review

The National Trust app helps you find the UK's hidden gems on the move.

Microsoft Office Web Apps review

Microsoft Office Web Apps lacks many of its offline counterpart's most useful features.

AdobeAcrobat.com review

Acrobat.com gives you a fairly good word processor, but little else worth mentioning.

InstaCollLive Documents review

With its Flash gloss, Live Documents looks more impressive than it actually is.

MozillaFirefox 4 review

It's the best Firefox yet. Is it better than its rivals, too?.

Speakers

EMP Tek Impression 7.1 review

We get to grips with a giant US-made 7.1 speaker system.

Jamo D500 THX Select2 review

We worship at the church of THX and the surround sound spec that's become the gold standard for serious speakers.

XTZ 99 Series review

This 5.1 speaker system uses high-quality Scandinavian engineering and boasts tweaks a-plenty.

Tablets

Viewsonic ViewPad 10s review

Can this Android tablet right the wrongs of its predecessor?.