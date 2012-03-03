This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

There's nothing like a new version of Windows to make you and your PC feel inadequate and out of date.

But don't worry, Windows 8 won't be out for a while yet and if you really want to you can install the Windows 8 Consumer Preview for free just to try it out. Read TechRadar's hands on review to see what all the fuss is about.

Meanwhile, it's been another interesting week in the world of tech, with several products catching our eye in particular.

Toshiba has unleashed yet another impressive and affordable LED TV, and we've also been taking a look at a lot of the new kit coming out of MWC.

Check it.

Hands on: Windows 8 review

Windows 7 was the OS that put Microsoft back on an even keel. It steadied a ship that was looking a bit wobbly after the catastrophically bad Windows Vista launched, frankly before it was ready. Vista caused issues by hogging resources and slowing Windows users down in all kinds of ways. Updates eventually fixed many of the issues but it was 7 that really put Windows back in the black with the general public.

Windows 8 promises to build on its success and take the Microsoft OS to new heights - we're talking about an OS that will be as happy running on a touchscreen tablet as on a desktop PC or laptop. The new Metro interface is designed to take Windows navigation in a completely new direction and from what we've seen so far – it's looking good.

Toshiba 46YL863 review

The Toshiba 46YL863 is frustratingly close to perfection. Its 2D pictures, for instance, are easily the best Toshiba has produced from an Edge LED TV, propelling the brand right up there with the very best efforts of its rival brands. Its distinctive design is elegant in the extreme, too, and its build quality is outstanding. There are welcome signs of innovation where the television's user interface is concerned, and even its audio is a cut above the super-skinny TV norm.

It also impresses with its user interface, and works hard to make what is ultimately a very sophisticated TV easy to use. In fact, for the vast majority of your viewing time, the Toshiba 46YL863 is an outstanding TV. It's just a shame that 3D fans have to put up with too much crosstalk for comfort.

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 review

Following on from the Tab 2 7.0, this new larger-screened device features the likes of Android 4.0, a 1GHz dual core processor and a 3MP rear-facing camera. A 7000mAh battery promises to keep you going through the day, and there's a VGA front-facing camera for video calling should the fancy take you.

However, Android ICS aside, there's not a lot that we can see to really call this an upgrade over the original 10.1 – and it's even thicker and fatter than the original to boot. We're hoping the fact we're seeing a re-badged model from last year means we'll be getting something of a price plunge too – given the first Tab 10.1 can be had for around £360 now, a sub-£300 tag would be just lovely. We have been given a Galaxy 2 10.1 UK release date of March, so not long to wait now.

Olympus SP-620UZ

The Olympus SP-620UZ is an entry-level superzoom with modest ambition, but fortunately a low(ish) price that suggests anyone purchasing won't feel they are taking a big risk. The all-encompassing lens reach may not match pricier cameras, but it remains at a level with which it is practical to shoot handheld and still get sharp results.

Samsung ST93

The Samsung ST93 is a very easy-to-use, decent compact camera for someone that wants the opportunity to take good photos but isn't necessarily going to want to spend a large amount of money for a camera with a higher spec.

