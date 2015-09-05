The weirdest moments of IFA 2015
The weirder side of IFA 2015
IFA is Europe's biggest tech show, and sometimes it gets a bit weird. And when we say sometimes, we mean a lot of the time.
Between the big phone launches and twin-load washing machines lies a safari of oddness, some of which is weird in a good way, and some of it in a very bad way.
Having just returned from IFA 2015, we've pulled together a list of some of the show's stranger moments, and if you're looking for details on IFA 2016 we've put some together on a page for you.
When 3D printing gets it so right... it's wrong
There's something intensely creepy about these 3D models, mostly the one in the middle. We get it, it's very detailed, we just don't think we'll ever be using our 3D printers to create a miniature version of Twilight. And is that a younger Ray Winstone on the left?
Philips NX9 Eardrum Assaulter
This is the Philips NX9, a 3.6KW sound system with a 20-inch sub and wireless Bluetooth streaming - so far, so normal. But then there's this:
Pressing this ominous looking button temporarily overloads the system, blows your eardrums out and causes the speakers to flash different colours. It's only able to do it for a short time or else you risk blowing the system - then it needs a few minutes to cool down before you can do it again.
Breathing apparatus head man
Get that bacon smell wherever, whenever. (We wish. It's actually to help you sleep better at night)
And his friend, lonely puffy-leg Joe
Allll byyyy myyyyyselllllllff
Virtual reality gloves
David Brent Pointing Simulator 2015 - coming soon to the Gear VR.
ASUS POD
It looks straight out of Robot Wars, but what you're seeing here is a custom gaming PC that Asus had built by a professional rig maker. It looks sentient. It probably is.
Benebot
Benebot is a cute robot shopping assistant who will help you pick out some nice things to buy. It's brought to you from the same people who brought you Raybot, a robot that cleans solar panels. That might be the most 2015 sentence we've written.
Just look at those cute eyes. And yet, when the robot uprising happens, Benebot will probably be the one barking the orders. Nobody give him arms, ok?
Giant pin art
To our surprise, nobody had crafted a massive wang. For shame.
We're not sure what's happening here
But we're all for it.
Flamingoes selling selfie sticks
Time to go home.
