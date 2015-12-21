Actually, Star Wars: The Force Awakens smashed the global box office record after all

Update: The actuals are now in, and it turns out that Star Wars: The Force Awakens has smashed the global box office record after all - not just the US and UK domestics.

While the global total was estimated to be $517 million yesterday, falling just shy of Jurassic World's $525m, the actuals revealed that Rey, Finn and co wiped out the dinosaurs with $529m. Go Star Wars!

Original article below...

Well it was hardly going to be a quiet one… Star Wars: The Force Awakens has enjoyed a phenomenal opening weekend, raking in an estimated $517 million worldwide.

That's a lot of dosh – but it wasn't quite enough to break the previous record held by Jurassic World, which made a $525 million worldwide debut. Dinosaurs still rule the Earth.

In the US and Canada, though, it was a different story – The Force Awakens took an estimated $238 million, comfortably eclipsing Jurassic World, which brought in $208.8m in those territories.

The film also shattered the opening-day record at the UK and Ireland box office by taking £9.6m, beating previous – and short-lived – record holder Spectre's £6.3m.

All in all, Star Wars did as well as was expected when it came to the major English-speaking markets, including Australia where it also broke box office records.

However, Jurassic World had the advantage of also opening in China when it was released earlier this year, while The Force Awakens won't hit the People's Republic until January 9.